GOLF

Five tied for LPGA lead

Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho birdied the par-5 18th for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Belmont, Mich. Kupcho birdied four of the five par-5 holes in a bogey-free round at Blythefield Country Club. She was tied with Ayaka Furue, Frida Kinhult, Lindsey Weaver-Wright and Cheyenne Knight. Kupcho is making her second title defense of the year, but the first came in the relocated major Chevron Championship on a new course Texas. Knight also had a bogey-free round. Ally Ewing was a stroke back at 67 with Amy Yang, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Alison Lee and Eun-Hee Ji. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis is at 2-under 70. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-under 71.

TENNIS

Top seed falls in Germany

French veteran Richard Gasquet prevailed on his fifth match point to upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (8), 2-6, 7-5 at the Stuttgart (Germany) Open for his 600th ATP tour win on Thursday. Gasquet, who will turn 37 on Sunday, made a slow start as Tsitsipas won the first three games but he leveled for 3-3, then won the first set in the tiebreaker. Tsitsipas, who was playing his first grass-court match of 2023, fended off four match points -- the first with his 19th ace -- before Gasquet finally delivered on the fifth. The 55th-ranked Gasquet, who defeated American qualifier Christopher Eubanks in the first round, next faces home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in today's quarterfinals.

SOCCER

U.S. retains men's coach

Gregg Berhalter has agreed to return as U.S. national team coach after being cleared in a domestic violence investigation, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday night because an announcement had not been made. An announcement by the U.S. Soccer Federation will likely be made today, the person said. Earlier in the night, Jesse Marsch's agent, Ron Waxman, tweeted his client will not become the American coach.

Pulisic scores twice; U.S. wins

Christian Pulisic scored late in the first half and early in the second, Ricardo Pepi added a late goal and the United States beat Mexico 3-0 on Thursday night in Las Vegas to reach the CONCACAF Nations League final against Canada. Pulisic made his first start for club or country since April 15, put the U.S. ahead in the 37th minute and doubled the lead in the 46th. He has 25 goals in 59 international appearances, including four goals against Mexico. Pepi scored in the 79th, five minutes after entering. The U.S, and Mexico each finished with nine players after Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga received red cards in a testy second half that included play being stopped in the 90th minute by Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton because of homophobic chants. After the chants resumed, Barton ended the match in the eighth minute of 12 scheduled minutes of stoppage time. McKennie and Dest are suspended for Sunday's final.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

McGregor accused of assault

The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said her client has provided Miami police with the clothing she was wearing that night and that a report was filed. Miami police did not respond when asked Thursday evening whether they were investigating. McGregor's attorney said the fighter denied any wrongdoing. "Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," said the attorney, Barbara Llanes. In letters sent to the NBA, the Heat and McGregor's representatives, Mitchell detailed her client's allegations and said the client would discuss "reasonable settlement offers" before June 12 or else proceed with litigation.

FOOTBALL

Former Giants WR dies at 82

Homer Jones, one of the most prolific wide receivers in New York Giants history and believed to be the first player to spike a football after a touchdown, has died. He was 82. The Giants acknowledged the death, saying his daughter, Lacarroll Jones Nickelberry, confirmed it to KLTV in Pittsburg, Texas, where Jones was born and lived. His daughter said he died Wednesday following a battle with lung cancer. "Homer Jones had a unique combination of speed and power and was a threat to score whenever he touched the ball," said John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer. "He was one of the first players (if not the first) to spike the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown and he quickly became a fan favorite. I remember him as an easygoing, friendly individual who was well liked by his teammates and coaches." Jones was taken in the 20th round of the 1963 NFL Draft by the Giants, although he had already signed with the Houston Oilers of the American Football League. The Oilers released Jones after he injured his knee in training camp. He called the Giants to ask for a tryout. They sent him a bus ticket to New York. In six seasons with the Giants, Jones caught 214 passes for 4,835 yards and 35 touchdowns. Jones' receptions total places him 25th in Giants history, his yardage total is sixth and the 35 touchdowns are tied for sixth.

Son of Ray Lewis dies

Ray Lewis III, the son of ex-Baltimore Ravens star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28. Details surrounding his death have yet to be released, according to TMZ. Lewis III was born on Aug. 26, 1995 and became a high school running back prospect at Lake Mary Prep, an esteemed private school in Seminole County, Fla. He also played for Miami, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union at the college level. In June 2017, he was cleared of a sexual assault charge after being indicted in South Carolina the year prior. \

HOCKEY

Vegas police foil threat

Less than four hours before Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final was set to begin Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities in Nevada arrested a man they say threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the arena where the Golden Knights would capture their first championship that night. An arrest report released Thursday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identifies the suspect as Matthew DeSavio, who is described by detectives in the document as a 33-year-old man with a history of mental illness and arrests "that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed or fearful for their immediate safety." The report doesn't say whether detectives have found any weapons in DeSavio's possession. In a series of rambling text messages, phone calls and social media posts on Tuesday, according to the report, the suspect threatened to "shoot up" the hockey game against the Florida Panthers that would rival the October 2017 mass shooting on the Strip.

Taylor Fritz of the USA serves to Russia's Aslan Karatsev during their round of sixteen tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Taylor Fritz of the USA serves to Russia's Aslan Karatsev during their round of sixteen tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns the ball to France's Richard Gasquetduring their round of sixteen tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during his round of sixteen tennis match against France's Richard Gasquet at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



France's Richard Gasquet returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their round of sixteen tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)



France's Richard Gasquet returns the ball to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their round of sixteen tennis match at the ATP tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

