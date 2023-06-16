100 years ago

June 16, 1923

VAN BUREN -- Henry Richardson was held to await the action of the Grand Jury here today on a charge of stealing clothing from the Crawford county jail. Richardson had been a prisoner in the jail on a whiskey charge and was released as a trusty and allowed to come and go as he liked. When he served out his time and was finally discharged, it is alleged that he took a quantity of blankets and clothing from the jail.

50 years ago

June 16, 1973

A fire that started about 6:30 p.m. Friday destroyed a vacant building at 414 East Markham Street that formerly housed the Arkansas Packaging Company. Firemen said they did not think anyone was in the building at the time of the fire. The fire was under control about 9 p.m., but flames still were rising out of the rear of the building. Firemen said there was no apparent damage to two beer distributor firms that flank the building ... Firemen did not known what caused the blaze.

25 years ago

June 16, 1998

EAST END -- An East End couple injured when a package bomb exploded in their home last week remained hospitalized Monday as police continued their investigation. A spokesman at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock said Monday that John Rauch, 52, remained in critical condition. His wife, Linda Rauch, 51, was listed in satisfactory condition. Rauch, a building contractor, received injuries to his head, arms and legs in the explosion. ... The package was left Wednesday on the carport of the couple's home ...in the East End community in Saline County about 15 miles south of Little Rock. The package, which was addressed to John Rauch, exploded as he opened it in the living room.

10 years ago

June 16, 2013

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Residents in the Prairie Grove School District will be asked whether they want to pay higher school taxes next year in part to replace a school building that is about 50 years old. The School Board voted Tuesday to ask voters for an increase amounting to 6 mills to finance construction of a primary-school addition at the intermediate school, a storm shelter built to federal standards for the primary and intermediate school, and a 1,400-seat gym. The total cost of the package is $15.8 million. The district has received almost $2.4 million in state partnership money and another $940,000 in a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the storm shelter, leaving $12.4 million to be paid by the district. If approved, a 6-mill increase would cost a taxpayer $120 a year or $10 a month on a home valued at $100,000, Superintendent Allen Williams said.