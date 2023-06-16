Owner: Hood Building safe despite loose bricks

A 130-year-old Pine Bluff building is starting to show its age.

The red-brick Hood Building – the one with the dome – located at the end of Main Street across the street from the Jefferson County Courthouse, had a few bricks come loose after a big rain about a month ago, and now the street is blocked off.

The scenario is reminiscent of a multiyear period a decade or so ago when one building after another collapsed or seemed to be in danger of fully collapsing, causing Main Street to be closed out of fear someone would get hurt.

Mike Hood, who now owns the building, which continues to be used, said there is no comparison to those earlier decrepit buildings and his.

"People think this building is ready to collapse," he said, "but there's no danger here. This building is not going to be falling into the street."

Hood stood outside the building recently and described what had gone on to cause the isolated loss of bricks in one area. He said he got a new roof after the 2018 hail storm. There had been some leaking before that repair took place, he said, and while there is no current water leakage, the previous problem, which included water coming through a roof drain and out a downspout, apparently weakened the area that eventually failed.

"The issues had happened over a period of time before we put the new roof on," Hood said. "But the damage had already been done."

Hood said he was working to repair the structure.

"I'm on it right now," he said, standing next to some scaffolding that was being used to gain access to the problem area. "I don't know how long it will take to complete the work." Helping with the work, he said, is a brick mason who has worked on older buildings.

For now, the end of Main Street is closed to traffic, making it hard for customers to access his building. Hood also said the closure was unnecessary, owing to his contention that the building is not a threat to fall down and tumble into the street. If anything, he said, the sidewalk below the damaged area should be blocked off.

City officials are still in discussion as to what action to take on the matter. Fire Chief Shauwn Howell is part of that conversation, but he said it's more of a Code Enforcement matter. The director of Code Enforcement, Patrick Lockett, said that for now, the street would continue to be "closed for safety precautions until the building's damaged area is repaired," adding that he and other city officials are "in talks" about any changes to the decision to close off the street.

Hood said that while the work is being done, he would put a tarp over the damaged area to make sure that any bricks that might fall would drop down directly on the sidewalk and not tumble into the street. To emphasize his position that the street should be opened, Hood sent a letter to the city regarding the situation.

He said the building is on the National Register of Historic Places and falls under the 2021 International Property Maintenance Code.

"Therefore, I require that you advise Mayor [Shirley] Washington to remove the May 27 deadline, advise code enforcement to retract the violation notices and advise the street department to remove the barriers blocking Main Street," Hood wrote in his letter to Assistant City Attorney Joe Childers on May 17.

The building, doubtless one of the most architecturally identifiable structures in Pine Bluff, has been through a lot in its long history as one might suspect.

Hood inherited the building from his father, Jim Hood, who bought it from his father, E.W. Hood in 1956. E.W. Hood had bought the building in 1946 when it was sold at auction by the county for delinquent taxes.

Hood said the building had been the Merchants and Planters Bank building, but when the bank closed, the structure sat idle.

In 1976, after the Jefferson County Courthouse burned, one of the plans for rebuilding the area was to take property down Main Street through eminent domain and turn the space into a courthouse plaza.

Other property owners gave in to the county's demands, but Jim Hood fought the eminent domain proceeding in court. Fortunately for Hood, the political winds shifted, as Hood put it, and the plaza plan did not go forward, leaving the old building in the family's possession.

Keeping the structure going, Hood said, is a never-ending process, and this newest bit of necessary work is just part of that process.

"It's always something," Hood said. "But basically, it's in pretty good shape."

Mike Hood, who owns the Hood Building at the end of Main Street, says he is working to repair the old structure. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

