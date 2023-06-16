Park gunfire injures man, 18, in Spa City

HOT SPRINGS -- An 18-year-old was shot Tuesday evening at Hollywood Park in Hot Springs, suffering a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police responded to the park, located in the 400 block of Hollywood Avenue, about 6:48 p.m. to a reported shooting and located the victim, who had been shot in the ear, officer Omar Cervantes, the department's public information officer, told The Sentinel-Record on Wednesday.

He noted it was not a "drive-by shooting" and was "an isolated incident," but it was still under investigation and no arrests had been made.

A female witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the newspaper she was walking on the Greenway Trail about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near Hollywood Park.

"As I was nearing the parking area, I heard a gunshot," she said. "I saw a car that was stopped on the road near the entrance, then more gunshots came in rapid succession, and the car sped off. I walked away from the parking area to get away from the gunshots and called 911."

She noted police were there "very quickly," and once she heard them arrive, she went back toward the parking area.

"I saw one injured person, a young adult man. A police officer was tending to him, and the young man's ear appeared to be bloodied. The trail and creek were busy, but no one else appeared to be injured," she said, noting that "seeing that the situation was under control, I left the park."