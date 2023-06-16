Path to a home

B uying a home is the largest expense most of us will ever be responsible for, making it simultaneously exciting and scary. In today's market, when home prices have spiked and the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to curb inflation, anyone with homebuying aspirations will surely be asking themselves, "Should I buy now or should I wait?"

With June being National Homeownership Month, we thought now would be a great time to answer that question. But before we do, let's address the often-debated buying versus renting issue.

The simple answer is that there are benefits to both and it depends on each person or family's needs and goals. However, homeownership can build wealth over time, and in the long run, be more cost-effective than renting. Owning a home also has positive tax implications, often reducing tax burdens as mortgage interest and property tax payments may be deductible from your federal taxes and many state taxes.

So, should you buy now or wait?

Arvest's advice is this: If you've found a house that you want to make your home, do your homework and shop around until you find a lender with the right financial solution to get you into it.

At Arvest, for example, we've launched the Arvest Homebuyer Advantage program in partnership with the Arvest Opportunity Fund that helps qualified first-time homebuyers secure financing with no down payment and no private mortgage insurance fee, empowering homeownership success through financial education requirements.

It's important to remember that mortgage rates are always changing, cycling through highs and lows. While you may not get the rate you were hoping for if you buy today, you may have the option of refinancing to a lower rate in the future. And even if they don't drop back to the historic lows we saw in 2020 and 2021, a homebuyer could still reap the benefits of a rate that's lower than when they first purchased.

Additionally, though adjustable-rate mortgages received a bad reputation in the 2008 market, they aren't the same today. An adjustable-rate mortgage can be beneficial in higher-rate environments because they're expected to drop as rates cycle.

We're already seeing rates in the low 6 percent range and are hopeful to see them drop within the 5 percent to 6 percent range in the foreseeable future. And while 6 percent may feel like a sting compared to the 2 percent to 3 percent rates from 2020 and 2021, remember that those were historically low rates and may not drop back to those levels anytime soon.

Another hope on the horizon for those looking to purchase today is that construction costs have started to decrease. Experts expect prices to stabilize and land between $450 and $600 per 1,000 board feet, which is still more than the cost of lumber two and half years ago, but a lot better than the pandemic high of $1,500 per 1,000 board feet, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

The best thing a homebuyer can do is find a house that fits their needs that they can afford for the long term and accept the current market interest rate with a possibility to refinance in the future if the costs make sense. Doing this will ensure they don't miss out on buying their dream home today.

Michael Sparks is a mortgage loan manager for Arvest Bank working in the central Arkansas market. He may be reached at msparks@arvest.com.