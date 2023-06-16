Pea Ridge seeks public comments on park improvements





PEA RIDGE -- Comments from the public about proposed improvements to Pea Ridge City Park will be accepted at 6 p.m. Tuesday during a public hearing.

The city received an $80,000 grant from Project for Public Spaces in conjunction with the Walton Family Foundation. The city is planning updates for the park to make it more accessible to all ages and abilities, according to city planner Jessica Grady, who said seeking public input is one of the facets of the grant requirements.

"Together with the city of Pea Ridge, Project for Public Spaces will lead community engagement sessions to discover how this public space can better serve more people. We'll explore ways of bringing in visitors who are currently left out, including younger kids, teens and older adults. Some early ideas for improvements include more diversified programming, new gathering spaces and movement opportunities for all abilities. With the support of a Community Placemaking Grant, Pea Ridge City Park can become a welcoming public space promoting inclusion and health-promoting social interactions," Grady said, adding that she welcomes ideas from city residents.

Other items on the agenda include:

Water-Sewer Department audit.

An ordinance waiving competitive bidding on software for the Water Department.

An ordinance rezoning property on Halleck Lane from residential to commercial.

Offer/acceptance on a property purchase of 40 acres on Arkansas 72 and Guthrie Road.

A resolution for an agreement between the city and Haven Managed Services.

Advertising for Rectangle Rapid Flashing Beacon (lights that are push-button-activated for crosswalks).

An ordinance regarding annexation along Arkansas 72.

An ordinance regarding annexation at Eddie Bone Road and Andy Buck Road.

An ordinance rezoning Diluma Property on Townsend Way from residential to commercial.

An ordinance rezoning property on Sugar Creek Road from agricultural to residential.

An ordinance prescribing the salary of the City Clerk-treasurer.

A resolution regarding an agreement with Republic Services of Bella Vista.

The agenda is subject to change.



