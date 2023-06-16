Perry County man avoids prison in federal drug trafficking case

A Perry County man indicted as part of a major drug trafficking ring in Central Arkansas was sentenced to 90 days time served by a federal judge who remarked on the defendant's progress during two years of pre-trial release.

Zachary Kyle Scott, 30, of Perry, was indicted in February 2021 along with nine other people after an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration of a drug trafficking ring purportedly run by a Sherwood man, Brian Jeffrey Litton.

Scott was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In October, Scott pleaded guilty to the possession count, exposing him to a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Scott's attorney, Charles Hancock of Little Rock, asked U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker to consider sentencing Scott to either a term of probation or to time served for 90 days he spent in pre-trial detention before being freed on bond to be followed by a term of supervised release. He told Baker that Scott had been in the grip of drug addiction for a number of years before his arrest but that since then, he had completed inpatient drug rehabilitation followed by a period of chemical free living before moving to his parents' home in Morrilton and going to work for a company setting cellphone towers in Arkansas and surrounding states.

"I think this probably, to some degree, saved his life," Hancock said. "He was on a path to basically overdosing, using fentanyl and other dangerous drugs."

At his job, Hancock said, Scott had become "an integral part of the team," as attested by letters from his supervisor and the owner of the company.

"He's come back to being a productive member of society," he said. "I think he's on the right path."

Hancock pointed out that Scott has two young children of his own and had recently married a woman with four children of her own who he said Scott was now helping to raise.

"I think that's a significant step in the right direction," he said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin O'Leary said because of Scott's progress since his arrest, the government would not object to a term 0f probation or a time-served sentence.

Scott, after apologizing to Baker for his actions, said his arrest had given him a new lease on life.

"I'd really like to thank the court for the opportunity they gave me to change my life," he said. "I've accomplished more things than I have in a long time and I never felt this good ... It's really changed my life for the better ... I've recently gotten married and we have six kids to take care of so it's really made a big impact on my life."

Baker praised Scott's progress over the past two years, particularly his post-indictment drug rehab efforts.

"T0 come back from a methamphetamine addiction, a fentanyl addiction," Baker said, "your criminal history is not the worst but your criminal history definitely indicates addiction ... It takes a lot to come back from that. I've seen some people do it and I've seen some people slip and fall a couple of times before they get there and some people don't get there at all but you have definitely made some great strides."

The judge said because of Scott's post-indictment progress, as well as his limited involvement in the conspiracy, he would be a good candidate for probation or a time-served sentence. Both Hancock and O'Leary said they had no preference of one penalty over the other.

"He's going to do well either way," Hancock said, "which he's demonstrated over the past 2, 2½ years."

"I believe the rehabilitation we've seen from Mr. Scott over the past 2 years is important to consider," O'Leary said. "With either sentence he will continue to receive the support he needs to maintain his sobriety and to stay on the path of improving his life."

Baker ordered Scott to serve two years on supervised release under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office as part of his sentence.

Of Scott's co-defendants, two -- Litton and Robin Flanagan -- have been sentenced. Litton pleaded guilty on May 20, 2022 to one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon possession of a firearm while on pre-trial release. In August, he was sentenced to 19 years, 7 months in prison. Flanagan pleaded guilty last November to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.

Four other co-defendants have entered guilty pleas in the case and are awaiting sentencing. Charges were dismissed against one defendant and two others, Lisa Paul and Karen Hoskins, are scheduled for trial in the matter on Sept. 5