Police investigating early Friday fatal shooting in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Friday were investigating a pre-dawn shooting that left a male victim dead.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. Friday at 1501 W. 10th St., the listed address of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas, and located a person who had been shot, according to a tweet from police.

The victim, who was not identified in the tweet, died of his injuries sometime after police found him, the tweet states.

The killing is the first homicide reported in June in the city and the 21st killing reported in the city so far in 2023, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.



