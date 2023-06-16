Protesters blame computer “glitches” for Medicaid disenrollments

About a dozen people gathered outside an Arkansas Department of Human Services building in Little Rock on Thursday to protest computer "glitches" that they said have led to many people unfairly losing Medicaid benefits.

At a demonstration by members of Arkansas Community Organizations at the building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, members held signs that read "This fix is life or death" and "DHS fix your system" as some of the protesters spoke about how they had been affected by the errors.

Following the lifting of restrictions that had been in place during the federal covid-19 public health emergency, DHS has been working to remove people from the Medicaid rolls who are not eligible under the normal rules.

A requirement for continuous coverage during the emergency prevented the DHS from disenrolling people due to a change in income until April 1.

Last month, the department reported, nearly 69,000 Arkansans were disenrolled.

That included 43,385 whose coverage had been extended because of special eligibility rules during the emergency and 25,453 whose coverage was discontinued as part of normal operations.

According to the organizer of Thursday's protest, Al Allen, many disenrollments resulted from problems with a state computer system.

"The thing is if we have a system that we are paying for and its job is to keep the information that we put in it, it's really the bare minimum to have a functioning computer system whenever people's lives are on the line, especially in 2023," Allen said.

Crystal Alexander-Berry said she had been on Medicaid for years before she was disenrolled in April.

The "glitch" in her case, she said, was that the state erroneously found that her income had increased.

"They are doubling my income. I was making $13,000 and their system said I was making $26,000," Alexander-Berry said. "They were telling me they were gonna cut me off my Medicaid due to me making too much money. They were pulling out jobs that I've had in the previous years, that had already ended and been cut off, into the system now to make it look like I had this extra income."

Protesters said their financial and personal situations had not changed when they got the news that they would be disenrolled.

Sholonda Woods said she had never attended a protest by Arkansas Community Organizations, but after several weeks of having no Medicaid coverage and not hearing from DHS, she realized that "closed mouths don't get fed anymore."

According to Woods, she did everything she was directed to do by DHS.

When she moved from Missouri to Arkansas in 2019, she made sure to end her Medicaid coverage in Missouri and update her information online and in person in Arkansas. In April, however, she said her benefits were cut off, which she said she was told was the result of her not turning in required paperwork.

"They cut my stuff off for nothing," Woods said. "They got everything, I gave them everything. They made copies and stamped it. They gave me receipts and now they're giving me the run around."

DHS spokesman Gavin Lesnick met with the protesters towards the end of the demonstration to respond to their complaints.

"There may be glitches. There may be problems that are affecting some people, and when those come up we will address them," Lesnick said. "But more than 100,000 people have had their Medicaid renewed in the first two months of this. This is not a non-functioning system.

"That doesn't mean that today we are perfect and everything is fixed. There are ongoing fixes, but this is a big complicated system, and it does take someone to go in and look at it individually."