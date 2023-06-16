Raley’s HR gives Tampa 50th win of the season

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Tampa Bay Rays became the first team to 50 wins, and for the Oakland Athletics splitting a four-game series against baseball's best spelled success.

Luke Raley hit a go-ahead home run with one out in the eighth, Manuel Margot connected earlier and the Rays beat the 19-win A's 4-3 on Thursday.

Rays rookie top prospect Taj Bradley struck out the first six A's batters in order and a career-high 11 in all, surrendering Seth Brown's tying two-run single in the fifth.

Sure, the Rays are happy with their win total at this stage.

"That sounds really good, I'm really excited to get out of here, though," Manager Kevin Cash said.

The A's loaded the bases against former Oakland pitcher Jake Diekman in the seventh only for the defense to deliver a brilliant play. Seth Brown hit a hard grounder -- a 107.9 mph exit velocity -- that second baseman Taylor Walls fielded and fired home to save a run then catcher Francisco Mejía threw to first for the inning-ending double play.

"Honestly, I knew I had time because of the force out at home so I kind of took a half-step back before that," Walls said. "That ball was smoked so I didn't really have time to think about anything. But after I realized I gloved it clean I knew that it was a chance for a double play."

Robert Stephenson (1-0) came in for Diekman to get the final out of the seventh. Right-hander Pete Fairbanks returned from the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left hip and finished for his sixth save.

Fairbanks is nursing a black eye on the right side after dunking playing basketball in the family pool with 3-year-old son Isak and hitting the backboard.

"Teach him an early lesson in life: When you're in the paint, you cannot be caught unaware underneath the basket," Fairbanks said. "Did that end up with me with a black eye? Yes. So it was fun. My wife has been making fun of me about it, as has pretty much everybody here. So it's been a good past five days or whatever."

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 3 Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings for his first victory in five starts and matched the MLB lead with his 22nd home run as Los Angeles beat Texas. Ohtani (6-2) had already thrown the last of his 99 pitches before Mickey Moniak's tying home run leading off the top of the seventh against Nathan Eovaldi (9-3).

ORIOLES 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and Baltimore beat Toronto behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells (6-2). Rutchman went 3 for 4 to help the Orioles overcome a pair of home runs by Toronto's Danny Jansen.

TIGERS 8, TWINS 4 Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson each had two hits and drove in two runs to help Detroit beat Minnesota for just its second victory in 13 games. Matt Vierling was 3 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd (4-5) survived a four-run second inning for the victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 3 Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBI, and Atlanta beat Colorado to give 20-year-old rookie AJ Smith-Shawver his first major league win. Smith-Shawver (1-0) gave up 3 runs and 6 hits over 5 2/3 innings in his second career start.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 2 Marcus Stroman threw six effective innings for his sixth consecutive victory and Chicago beat Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep. Ian Happ had a triple, double and single and drove in two runs, and Christopher Morel went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBI.

PHILLIES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Bryson Stott hit his second home run in three games, Aaron Nola threw 6 2/3 effective innings and Philadelphia moved over .500 for the first time in more than a month, beating Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

GUARDIANS 8, PADRES 6 David Fry homered and drove in three runs, Jose Ramirez went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and Cleveland held off San Diego.

NATIONALS 4, ASTROS 1 (10) Lane Thomas and Keibert Ruiz each hit an RBI single in a three-run 10th inning that propelled Washington past Houston to prevent a three-game sweep.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, right, celebrates after his home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Phillies' Alec Bohm (28) during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

