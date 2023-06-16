Receiver commits to Hogs

BENTONVILLE — CJ Brown admitted it was difficult to keep a secret on where he wanted to play college football, but he said he was able to do it for about two weeks.

The Bentonville High School receiver finally let his intentions be known Thursday night to those in attendance at the Tiger Athletic Complex when he verbally committed to play for the University of Arkansas.

“I’m just happy and really relieved,” Brown said following his announcement. “I’ve been committed for a little while now. But it was really good to get it out to the public and let the home state know I will be playing with them for the next four years.

“It was really hard to keep it a secret because obviously I’m really excited about it and wanted to let the people know.” Brown was flanked by his family members as he sat at a table with five caps in front of him to reveal his finalists — Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and Vanderbilt. He then grabbed the Arkansas cap as he made his announcement, then took off a jacket to reveal a Razorbacks shirt he wore underneath it.

Brown did say he informed Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, as well as offensive coordinator Dan Enos and receivers coach Kenny Guiton shortly after he made his commitment. His announcement comes less than seven weeks before Bentonville begins preseason workouts and 10 weeks away from the Tigers’ season opener at Broken Arrow, Okla.

“It’s a roller-coaster ride, for sure,” Brown said about the recruiting process. “There are ups and some downs. You get recruited and you don’t, and there are times when you’re not being recruited at all and times you are. So I say to anybody just wondering to stay patient, and it will come to you if God wants it to.

“The coaching staff at Arkansas is doing something really good there. It’s in the SEC, and I really want to put on for my home state.” An On3.com 3-star recruit, Brown (6-1, 180 pounds) earned all-state honors last fall as he helped Bentonville reach the Class 7A state championship game and finish with an 11-2 record. He caught 75 passes for 1,384 yards and 15 touchdowns, including four in a playoff win over North Little Rock. He has 106 receptions for 1,820 yards and 20 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Tigers.

Brown made an official visit to Fayetteville on June 2-4, visited to Vanderbilt last weekend and visited Minnesota on Monday through Wednesday. He said the visit to Fayetteville solidified his desire to be a Razorback.

“It just reconfirmed my decision that I made a little bit ago that I wanted to go and play for the Hogs,” Brown said.

Brown said he called Gui-ton to commit to the Razorbacks from an odd place.

“It’s crazy. I called Coach Guiton in a Las Fajitas bathroom and I told him I wanted to go to Arkansas,” Brown said.

Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said he has been talking to Brown on a regular basis throughout the recruiting process, simply to give his receiver “somebody to talk to through the process, other than his parents.” “When you grow up in Bentonville, naturally Arkansas is going to be your favorite because that’s who you grew up around,” Grant said. “But some of those other schools had done a really good job and he developed relationships with some of these coaches. I developed some relationships with these coaches, so I knew it was going to be tough.

“I didn’t know that much sooner than the rest of the world, and I didn’t force that issue. I wanted him to keep it to his chest as long as he wanted to. I’m glad he was able to get to this day. He moved it up, so I think he’s ready for this to be out and ready for it to be over with.” Now that he has made his college choice public, Brown said he’s ready to turn his sights to his senior season and what he wants to do at Bentonville this fall.

“I want to win a state championship this year,” Brown said. “That’s my goal now, so my whole focus is on my team and getting back to the state championship and winning it.”

Richard Davenport of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette also contributed to this report.



