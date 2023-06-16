Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Adam Norman, 48, of 3403 Patterson Road in Pea Ridge, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Norman was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Kellie Chambers, 31, of 11373 Hardeman Lane in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Chambers was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Bentonville

Lindsey King, 41, of 3215 S.W. Hillstone Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. King was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Springdale

Lucy Madewell, 41, of 147 Madison County 8430 in Hindsville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Madewell was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Orlin Fuentes, 22, of 514 Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Fuentes was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Jessica Hernandez, 25, of 324 Blue Stem St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Hernandez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Ronald Moorehead, 42, of 802 White Ave. in Little Rock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Moorehead was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.