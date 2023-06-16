SOFTBALL

Southern Miss pitcher transferring to Arkansas

Southern Mississippi graduate transfer pitcher Morgan Leinstock announced her commitment to the University of Arkansas softball team Thursday.

Leinstock, who began her career at Arizona State before three seasons with the Golden Eagles, shared a post to Twitter, writing, "Like Tom Brady said, I'm back..... blessed to say I will be attending the University of Arkansas for my last year of softball! WOOO PIG SOOIE!!!"

During her time at Southern Miss, the Scottsdale, Ariz., native had a 2.65 earned-run average in 489 innings pitched. As a senior this season, Leinstock led the Golden Eagles in wins (13), appearances (34), strikeouts (185), ERA (2.56), complete games (17) and opponent batting average (.232).

The right hander's 185 strikeouts were fourth-most in the Sun Belt Conference.

Leinstock is the second player this offseason to announce a transfer to the Razorbacks. Iowa graduate transfer outfielder Nia Carter signed with Arkansas on Monday.

-- Ethan Westerman

BASKETBALL

UALR signs San Antonio forward

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, a 6-7, 195-pound forward from San Antonio, signed national letter of intent to play at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Thursday the school announced.

Crocker-Johnson recently graduated from San Antonio Warren High School, where he left as the program's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

"Jaylen is an incoming freshman that has size and a big upside," Trojans Coach Darrell Walker said. "I look forward to good things to come from him in the future as he grows and matures."

A 3-star recruit according to ESPN, Crocker-Johnson led Warren to a pair of district championships and twice was named his district's MVP.

This season, Crocker-Johnson averaged 21.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 54% from the floor.