STEAM summer camps planned

The Alex Foundation is planning its annual architecture and design summer camps in partnership with the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

The sessions will be held at the Hollywood Plantation at Tillar, property of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, according to a news release.

This partnership will allow seventh-graders to receive a free workshop for two weeks offering STEAM skills-building. The first week of camp is for girls and the second week will be co-ed.

The summer camps will convene July 10-14, Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and July 17-21, Monday--Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A STEAM skills-building workshop will be taught by Zoë Eagan on July 13 and July 14; and July 20 and July 21.

Eagan is an Officer of Education at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of Arkansans by inspiring innovation and expanding opportunity, according to the release.

Eagan teaches a wide variety of STEAM educational opportunities including adult classes and workshops, after-school programming, and professional development, and she travels with the Mobile Makerspace (the Innovation Hub on Wheels). She joined the Innovation Hub in May 2019.

Eagan received her master of fine art from California College of the Arts in Oakland. She has more than 10 years of experience in ceramics, woodworking, and various fabrication processes. She also has expertise in 3D printing, laser engraving, and other computer-assisted manufacturing processes.

Eagan is also a professional artist and has exhibited her work nationally and internationally. She has also been a resident artist at CRETA Rome and Red Lodge Clay Center.

In her free time, she enjoys traveling with her husband Reed, and hiking with her two dogs, Hawkeye and Rosie.

This year marks Alex Foundation's 11th year of offering summer camps in the Arkansas Delta designed to give limited access students some of the same competitive opportunities and exposures that students in metropolitan and urban areas have.

Alex Foundation, established in 2010, introduces students to architecture and design through a multidisciplinary approach to learning including place-based learning, experiential learning, and project-based learning. For details or make donations, visit www.alex-foundation.org.