Sulphur Rock man killed in collision





One man was killed and another hurt in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Arkansas 25 in Independence County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

David Hood, 59, of Sulphur Rock was killed around 4:20 p.m. when a 2003 Ford Ranger traveling north on the highway veered in the southbound lane and struck the 2009 GMC Sierra that Hood was driving, according to the report.

The driver of the Ford, 19-year-old Trace Dunavin of Bald Knob, was taken to a Batesville hospital for treatment, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



