Texas DB high on Hogs after visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Class of 2025 defensive back JoJo Albright got his first look at Arkansas on Friday and, with the trip, the Razorbacks elevated themselves in his eyes.

Albright, 5-10, 165 pounds, of Houston Aldine Eisenhower High School, participated in Arkansas’ prospect camp but was able to get a firsthand look at the facilities prior to working out.

“It was great. I loved everything about it,” Albright said. “Before camp, we did a little unofficial visit and I loved everything about it. From the players to the coaches, it was all great. A sight to see, for sure.”

On3. com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 33 safety in the nation and No. 75 prospect in Texas. He has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Houston, Liberty, Texas State and Sam Houston State.

Albright had 52 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions with 1 returned for a score as a sophomore. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had two offensive scores.

He said the Arkansas coaching staff stood out.

“I was supposed to come in the spring, and ever since then the coaches have been ready for me to get up here,” Albright said. “I really appreciate that. It shows that the coaches really want me here, so it's just the coaches and everything, really. I love it all.”

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson are recruiting him to Fayetteville

Albright previously visited SMU, TCU and Houston before his trip to Fayetteville.

“And out of those, Arkansas definitely is in the top two, for sure,” he said.

He plans to return to Fayetteville in the fall.

"I'll definitely be up here for at least one game, for sure,” Albright said.