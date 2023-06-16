The Southern Fried Podcast: Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. joins Rex Nelson on this week's episode of the Southern Fried Podcast.

Rex and the mayor discuss the capitol city's development and improvement coming out of the pandemic (and overcoming the occasional natural disaster).

They touch on Little Rock's policing strategies, from community engagement to officer retention, as the city experienced a rise in crime.

They also talk about the city's economic development, from downtown improvements to fostering commercial and residential growth.

