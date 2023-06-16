Top '26 O-lineman visits Hogs again

Class of 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter visited Arkansas again Thursday and Friday and will soon narrow his list of schools.

He is no stranger to Fayetteville.

“I love it here. I think this is probably my sixth time back,” McWhorter said. “I can't get enough of it. Every time I come up I learn something new about it and fall in love even more.”

McWhorter, 6-4, 280 pounds, of Cass High School in Georgia, took part in Friday’s prospect camp and received tips from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman.

“It was good. I learned a lot, picked up a lot,” he said. “Great getting some teaching from Coach Pittman.”

McWhorter gained national attention as an eighth grader when he rented a billboard on Interstate 49 near Fayetteville that read, “Coach Pittman, I want to be a Hog.”

While Razorbacks offensive line coach Cody Kennedy did most of the coaching of McWhorter and the offensive line group, Pittman added a few pointers to McWhorter.

He believes he has enhanced his skills the last year or so.

“The main thing is feet,” he said. “I work on feet nearly almost every day. Keep getting stronger. Hand placement is a big one, but I'm working feet every day, getting quicker doing what I need to do to get myself in the right position.”

He has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina State and other programs.

Shortly after visiting the Razorbacks on Friday, he announced on Twitter he would be narrowing his list of 19 scholarships offers so he could focus on a smaller pool of schools.

He admits saying no to Arkansas would be tough.

“Very hard. They have a lot of positives for sure,” McWhorter said.

His father and high school senior-to-be high sister visited with him. McWhorter visited around 10 schools in the spring and has three more he plans to attend camp at.

“I've got Florida State, Alabama and Georgia left,” he said.

McWhorter is looking to make an early college decision.

“Like spring of my sophomore year,” he said. “That's my plan for right now.”