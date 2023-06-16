‘Transformers’ defeats ‘Spider-Man’ for No. 1 spot

It was Miles Morales and the Spider-Verse versus the "Transformers" at the box office last weekend and the bots came out on top.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the seventh entry in the series, took the No. 1 spot in its first weekend in North American theaters with $60.5 million according to studio estimates Sunday. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse " wasn't too far behind, however, with an estimated $55.4 million in its second weekend.

Paramount Pictures released "Rise of the Beasts" in 3,678 locations starting with June 8 previews. Set in 1994, it's technically a sequel to the 1980s-set "Bumblebee" and a prequel to the other films. With a new cast and a new director, it's also an attempt to reset and breathe fresh life into the $4.8 billion franchise.

"Rise of the Beasts" introduces the fan-favorite Autobots to a new league of Transformers called the Maximals. Set in the 1990s, the period film stars Anthony Ramos of "In the Heights" and Dominique Fishback of "Swarm."

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., "Rise of the Beasts" also earned $110 million from 68 international markets, giving it a $170.5 million global debut.

"To have a No. 1 debut is impressive given the formidable competition from 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' which had a much stronger opening than anyone anticipated and in its second weekend is a really powerful player," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore.

Critics didn't love the movie, but that's also par for the course for this franchise. Overall, Rotten Tomatoes aggregated a less-than-fresh 52% rating.

"The problem with 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' is the same problem faced by all of the installments -- balancing the humanity with the metal," wrote AP's Mark Kennedy in his review.

"It took five screenwriters to come up with this utter nonsense that has all the dramatic intrigue and emotional depth of a 'Transformers' Saturday morning cartoon," writes film critic Katie Walsh for Tribune News Service.

"'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' feels like a film that is at war with itself as Caple Jr. tries to balance character work with the profoundly silly Autobot lore ... Unable to rise above this internal conflict, it's a film that's both dull and disposable," Walsh said.

In fact, the only movie in the Transformers franchise that did get a fresh rating was "Bumblebee," which also made the least money of all of them. Audiences (62% male) were more positive, giving "Rise of the Beasts" an A- CinemaScore. According to PostTrak surveys, general audiences gave it 4.5 stars out of 5.

Sony's "Spider-Verse" sequel fell about 54%. In just two weeks, it has already surpassed the total domestic box office of the first film with $225.4 million in ticket sales and become the highest grossing Sony Pictures Animation release. With terrific reviews in its arsenal, "Spider-Verse" is likely destined for a longer life at the box office, too.

Third place went to Disney's "The Little Mermaid," which earned $23 million in its third weekend, where it's playing in 4,320 locations in the United States and Canada. The live-action movie has made $414.2 million globally to date.

Two other Walt Disney Co. releases rounded out the top five, with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in fourth with $7 million in its sixth weekend and "The Boogeyman," in weekend two, in fifth place with $6.9 million.

While many of the films in the top 10 are known brands, one original property, A24's " Past Lives," is making waves in the specialty space. Playing on just 26 screens in its second weekend, Celine Song's romance made $520,772 for a stunning $20,030 per screen average. It expands nationwide on June 23.

The summer movie season should continue to pick up heat with major new films coming nearly every week. This weekend family audiences get Pixar's "Elemental," while the superhero crowd can catch up with "The Flash" and Lionsgate's "The Blackening."

