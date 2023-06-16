U.N. nuclear chief visits imperiled Ukraine plant

KYIV, Ukraine -- The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog visited Europe's largest atomic power plant Thursday in southern Ukraine, where a recent dam burst and the start of a counteroffensive in the war by Kyiv's forces have heightened safety risks.

The visit was announced by Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, Energoatom, in a Telegram post.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency chief, met Tuesday in Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss concerns about the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The IAEA has repeatedly expressed alarm about the facility, which is one of the 10 biggest in the world, amid fears of a potential nuclear catastrophe. The agency has officials stationed at the plant, which is still run by its Ukrainian staff.

The plant has repeatedly been caught in the crossfire since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022 and seized the facility shortly after.

Last week, the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Kherson region added a new concern. The dam, further down the Dnieper River, helped keep water in a reservoir that cools the plant's reactors.

The plant's six reactors have been shut down for months, but it still needs power and qualified staff to operate crucial cooling systems and other safety features.

Ukraine recently said it hoped to place the last functioning reactor in cold shutdown. The process inserts control rods into the reactor core to stop the nuclear fission reaction and the generation of heat and pressure.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that areas of the 600-mile front line in Ukraine are witnessing "fierce fighting" after Kyiv's long-anticipated launch of its counteroffensive using Western-supplied weapons.

He said Ukrainian forces "are making gains." Even so, Western analysts and military officials have cautioned that a campaign to drive the Kremlin's forces out of Ukraine could take a long time.

Ukraine has so far been "testing" Russian defenses, looking for weaknesses, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy.

"We haven't yet started our counteroffensive as such," he claimed in televised remarks.

He noted that Ukrainian troops were launching simultaneous attacks in many directions, seeking to sow panic among the Russian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its military used long-range air-launched cruise missiles to strike Ukrainian drone-making facilities. It claimed all the targeted facilities were hit but didn't mention where they were or any other details.

It was not possible to verify battlefield claims by either side.

Russian forces are keeping up their aerial attacks on Ukraine. They launched four cruise missiles and 20 Iranian Sahed exploding drones overnight, the Ukrainian air force said.

Ukrainian air defenses downed all the drones and one cruise missile, it said.

Russian missiles hit industrial facilities in the latest strike on the southeastern city of Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy's hometown, wounding one person, local officials said.

NUCLEAR RHETORIC SLAMMED

NATO sees no sign that Russia has changed its nuclear posture, the head of the military alliance said Thursday, after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Belarus has already received some tactical nuclear weapons from Moscow.

In an interview on state television on Tuesday, Lukashenko brashly warned that he wouldn't hesitate to order their use if Belarus faced an act of aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the weapons will be deployed to Belarus next month and will remain under Moscow's exclusive control.

"We are, of course, closely monitoring what Russia is doing. So far, we haven't seen any changes in the nuclear posture that requires any changes in our posture," Stoltenberg told reporters before chairing a meeting of NATO defense ministers at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

NATO's secretive nuclear defense planning group is set to meet today. The meeting has long been planned and is not a reaction to recent developments, but the alliance is concerned about Putin's threats and his decisions to pull Russia out of important arms limitation treaties.

"Russia's nuclear rhetoric and messaging is reckless and dangerous," Stoltenberg said. "Russia must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." He noted that "Russia has invested heavily in new modern nuclear capabilities and also deployed more nuclear capabilities, including close to NATO borders, for instance, in the high north."

Earlier this year, Putin announced the planned deployment of short-range nuclear weapons to Moscow's neighbor and ally Belarus in a move widely seen as a warning to the West as it stepped up military support for Ukraine. Russia is also using Belarus as a staging base for attacks in Ukraine.

UKRAINE'S ALLIES GATHER

NATO defense ministers gathered Thursday to discuss future relations with Ukraine as Russia's war on the country thwarts its hopes of joining the world's biggest security alliance soon.

The ministers were also due to take part in a separate meeting at NATO headquarters of the U.S.-led Ukraine Contact Group -- the forum Ukraine's supporters routinely join to try to drum up weapons and ammunition to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion.

The NATO meeting comes just under a month before U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts gather for a summit in Lithuania in a symbolic show of support for Ukraine. They are expected to underscore their determination to act should Putin try to expand the war westward.

NATO agreed in 2008 that Ukraine would join the organization one day, but did not set a date for it to start membership talks.

As the war ground on, Ukraine applied for "accelerated accession" to NATO on Sept. 30. With its Crimean Peninsula annexed, and Russian troops and pro-Moscow separatists holding parts of the south and east, it's not clear what Ukraine's borders would even look like.

Stoltenberg has said there is no consensus for the country to join while it is at war with Russia.

"We agree that the most urgent task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation because unless Ukraine prevails and can continue as a democratic state in Europe, there is no membership issue to be discussed at all," he said, ahead of the meeting.

HELM OF NATO

Support mounted on Thursday for Stoltenberg to have his mandate at the head of the world's biggest security organization extended yet again as Denmark's prime minister ruled herself out of the running.

Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister, has been NATO's top civilian official since 2014. His term was due to expire last year but was extended to keep a steady hand at the helm after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Biden and his NATO counterparts are due to choose a successor when they meet for a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11-12. No candidate has been proposed publicly, and leaders usually decide by consensus on who should be appointed.

NATO is keen to name a woman to the top post, and Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, was thought to be a favorite after a meeting with Biden earlier this month.

In a televised interview on Thursday, Frederiksen said: "No, I am not on my way to NATO." But she did say that she would back Stoltenberg if he was willing to extend his mandate.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten and staff writers of The Associated Press.