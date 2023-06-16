Walmart predicts overseas success

Walmart Inc. expects its international division to do better in sales and operating income than the rest of the company, its financial head said Wednesday.

"International's gotten a little more focused since we talked about it at our Investor Day a couple months ago," Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told analysts. "It's an area of a lot of excitement."

Much of the focus is on India, where Flipkart and PhonePe are based, Rainey said. Both of those companies could be $100 billion businesses in the future, he said, "and so it's quite exciting there."

