OPINION | STEPHEN HARRISON: When I am weak, He is strong





Strength comes when I admit I'm not strong. It's just the opposite of the world's way. The world will say, "You've got this. You can do it. You're strong enough."

I once heard my grandpa say, "Pull yourself up by your bootstraps and keep going." I wasn't sure what that meant as a kid. I tried it as an adult -- and it just doesn't work! Bootstraps won't pull you up; they just pull up boots. The truth is, apart from Christ, we can do nothing (John 15:5.)

When my mom died, I thought I had to be strong for my dad by ignoring my own grief. After all, he had just lost his wife of 60 years. I remember reacting the same way the next month when my pastor died. I had to be strong for my church.

Again, I had to be strong for my dad the next month when my sister died. I foolishly thought people needed my strength, but what everyone, including me, needed was Christ's strength. I could have never been enough.

Looking back, there was no way I could have been the strength anyone needed in times of weakness. The deception the world, the flesh, and the devil tempt us with in trials and tragedy is "You've got this. You can do it. You're strong enough."

But when you can't and you aren't, you feel pressure to do it anyway, so you have to fake it. The result is a continuing spiral of depression, hopelessness, and anxiousness.

Not so in the Lord! 2 Corinthians 12:9-10 says, "But he said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness'." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me.

That is why, for Christ's sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong." Paul isn't glad he's facing hardships, persecutions, and difficulties. No one is! What he's saying is when they unfortunately come, his outlook will be "Christ is my strength."

Paul's boast isn't a pity party, continually announcing his bad circumstances looking to feed the flesh with sympathy. It was an example in humility in how to persevere during difficulties. Paul pleaded in prayer three times for the removal of his "thorn in the flesh" (we're not sure what this was). When he realized it wasn't going to be immediately taken from him, he found contentment in Christ who brought him strength.

Every believer needs the contentment and strength that comes from Christ. We can find this directly from the Lord in our time with Him, and we can receive it as well when we grow in relationship with other believers.

I recently met with a brother in Christ for over an hour and we admitted our weaknesses, struggles, and temptations. What did we discover? Our strength comes from the Lord. He is strong. Our strength comes from Him. We also found "Confess your sins to one another and pray for one another that you may be healed" (James 5:16) was true!

As we confessed specific sin and that, in general, we are broken sinners in desperate need of a healing and saving Jesus, His strength rushed right in! As we prayed for one another, the Lord strengthened us! When you find yourself weak, don't fake it, and don't try to do it alone. Be real and remember, "Be strong in the Lord and His mighty power" (Ephesians 6:10).

Stephen Harrison is the former lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall. He is the lead pastor of The Summit Church Saline County.

