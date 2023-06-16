Woman arrested in Fayetteville stabbing death Richard Dill, 74, found dead in apartment by friends





FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a 33-year-old Springdale woman has been arrested in connection with the May 28 death of Richard Dill.

Shawnalyn Lang was arrested Wednesday in Houston. Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Fayetteville Police Department, said Lang was arrested by Fayetteville detectives and by the U.S. Marshals Service. Lang is being held in the Harris County Jail and is awaiting extradition from Texas to Arkansas.

Lang was being sought in connection with the May 28 stabbing death of Dill, according to a criminal information filed in Washington County Circuit Court. The criminal information and a warrant for her arrest in connection with first-degree murder were filed June 9.

Murphy said police were called to 261 S. Lewis Ave., Apt. 2, on May 30 on a report of a death. Murphy said friends of Dill told police they had not heard from him for some time and went to the apartment to check on him.

Murphy said he could not release any additional information and the investigation is continuing.



