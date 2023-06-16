Young prospects shine at Arkansas’ lineman camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ in-state offensive line class was well represented at the Razorbacks’ lineman camp on Wednesday.

Class of 2026 prospects Cody Taylor of Greenwood and Pulaski Academy’s Evan Goodwin along with class of 2025 Parker Glaze of Benton looked the part of future college offensive linemen.

Taylor, 6-3, 280 pounds, is no stranger to Arkansas. He has attended games and visited at various other times.

“Today was great, man,” Taylor said. “I got to work with (offensive line coach) Cody Kennedy and Coach (Sean) Fogarty. They're some great coaches. I love their coaching style, how they teach and play their game.”

He has offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Memphis and other schools. Kennedy's teaching impressed Taylor.

"The thing I like about Cody Kennedy is he's really technical,” Taylor said. “He goes through basics, so if you're struggling with something basic, it's easy to learn. He just goes through everything with you.”

Prior to Arkansas, he attended camps at TCU, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

“From here we head to Vanderbilt,” Taylor said after Arkansas’ camp. “After Vanderbilt, we have an unofficial visit at Tennessee, then Virginia Tech, Georgia and then [Florida State], and then Baylor next month."

He feels good about Arkansas.

“Sam Pittman changed everything a lot,” he said. “I love the facilities, I've been here about six times, six different tours. It's great. They've shown love. I understand I'm young...but I love it here."

Goodwin, 6-6, 290, is a very promising prospect who should start to get noticed after this summer. He was encouraged by his showing at Arkansas.

“I've got to say today went pretty well,” he said. “I learned a lot thanks to all the assistant coaches and Coach Kennedy at the Arkansas facilities. I thought it was a very useful camp as far as learning.”

Bruins offensive line coach Jerrod Barnhill expects Goodwin to be a three-year starter and believes he will be a national recruit as a senior – or sooner.

Getting an offer from the Razorbacks would mean a lot.

“Not only would it put less stress on my parents, but it would be one of my biggest dreams,” Goodwin said. “Not only because Arkansas has a fantastic engineering program, but also because they have one of the best football programs in our state and country.”

Kennedy had Goodwin entertained while coaching him.

"I think Coach Kennedy is outstanding,” Goodwin said. “I think he's very funny and very good at what he does.”

Glaze, 6-5, 285, has an offer from Memphis, but is looking to add more offers in the future.

"There's definitely some things I learned today I can use way down the road,” Glaze said of the Arkansas camp. “This season, next season and just continuing on in my football career."

Kennedy made Glaze better.

“I definitely found at least five things I need to work on,” Glaze said. “It was great coaching today.”

He plans to attend an Arkansas State camp Saturday and is eyeing other opportunities to camp.