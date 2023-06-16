Young Texas TE shows speed at Arkansas camp

Speed is the name of the game in the SEC, and rising sophomore tight end Ryder Mix showed he had that when he recorded a fast 40-yard dash at Arkansas’ prospect camp on Friday.

Mix, 6-4, 210 pounds, recorded 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the testing part of the camp. The time created some talk around Arkansas’ indoor practice facility.

While speed wasn’t a problem for Mix, he had to adjust to being in a three-point stance while taking part in the camp.

“I think I did well. It wasn’t my best, but I was new to the three-point (stance),” Mix said. “We don’t do a lot of that.”

Mix, who has offers from Missouri, UNLV, Texas State, Buffalo and North Texas, said Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner liked what he saw of him.

“He said I was doing good. The routes were good,” Mix said. “Pretty much all positive.”

Athleticism runs in his family. His father played basketball at Oklahoma and his mother ran track in high school.

Mix, who lost down to 210 pounds during track season, ran the 100 and 200 meters this spring and had a best of 11.2 seconds in the 100.

It was his first time to Fayetteville.

“I liked it. I like the campus, like the facility,” Mix said. “The facility is real nice. Out of the camps I’ve been to Arkansas had the nicest.”

Mix attended an Oklahoma camp last week and plans to camp at Baylor next. He would like to add an Arkansas offer to his list.

“It would be pretty big because it’s SEC,” Mix said. “It’s a very good offer. That would mean a lot.”