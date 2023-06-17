500 migrants feared dead off Greek coast

ATHENS, Greece -- The Greek coast guard Friday defended its response to a ship that went down off the country's south coast and left more than 500 migrants presumed drowned, as criticism mounted over the yearslong failure to pass comprehensive policy on migration into Europe.

Patrol boats and a helicopter spent a third day scouring the area of the Mediterranean Sea where the packed fishing vessel capsized early Wednesday in what the U.N. migration agency, International Organization for Migration, said could be the second deadliest shipwreck recorded.

Greek coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou said coast guard and private ships repeatedly offered by radio and loudspeaker to help the vessel Wednesday while it was in international waters, also heading from Libya to Italy, but they were rejected.

Alexiou argued that any effort to tow the overcrowded trawler or force hundreds of unwilling people onto nearby ships would have been highly hazardous.

Alexiou also said after accepting food from a merchant ship, the trawler's passengers rejected a rope bringing more from a second merchant ship "because they thought the whole process was a way for us to take them to Greece."

Experts said maritime law obligated Greek authorities to attempt a rescue regardless.

Flavio Di Giacomo of the Mediterranean office of IOM tweeted that all migrant boats should be considered dangerous and rescued immediately, because "even when they appear to have no problems, in a few minutes they can sink."

Rescuers pulled 104 survivors from the water and later recovered 78 bodies but have not located any more since late Wednesday. The Greek coast guard said the search-and-rescue operation would continue beyond the standard 72 hours.

The U.N.'s migration and refugee agencies issued a joint statement calling timely maritime search and rescues "a legal and humanitarian imperative" and for "urgent and decisive action to prevent further deaths at sea."

"I think it's time for Europe to be able, in solidarity, to define an effective migration policy for these kinds of situations not to happen again," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in New York late Thursday.