ALL-STARS NOTEBOOK: Charleston’s May excited to coach River Valley standouts

LAMAR -- It's been a whirlwind of a season for Lamar coach Brandon Schluterman and senior forward Karley Williams. There have been plenty of highs and lows. But the one thing they are thrilled about is ending it all together.

Schluterman, as the West girls basketball head coach, will have one final chance to coach Williams in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game this week, and he expects to enjoy every minute of it.

"I'm looking forward to that opportunity," Schluterman said. "She has been such a hard worker her entire career and for her to get this recognition her senior year is a testament to the work she has put in.