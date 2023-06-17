Arkansas Ethics Commission approves increase in campaign contribution limit

The Arkansas Ethics Commission on Friday adopted a revised set of rules to increase the maximum campaign contribution amount a candidate running for public office may accept from an individual donor from $2,900 to $3,300 per election.

The revised contribution limit approved by the five-member panel was generated by a formula that takes into account federal consumer price index numbers. The commission has no control over the formula, said Graham Sloan, director of the commission.

At the beginning of each odd-numbered year, the commission is required to adjust the contribution limit in an amount equal to the percentage certified to the Federal Election Commission by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. If the amount is not a multiple of $100, the commission is required to round the amount to the nearest multiple of $100, according to the panel's rules.

Before going into effect, the new campaign contribution limits will have to be approved by state lawmakers in August, Sloan said during an interview following the meeting.

Under the commission's rules, the campaign contribution limit is applied separately to each preferential primary election, general primary election, runoff election, special election and general election. This means that a candidate who has their name on the ballot for a primary and general election could raise $6,600 from one donor in an election cycle.

Sloan noted that it's important for candidates to keep donations for each election separate.

"They can't just take it all upfront and spend it in the primary," he said.

The contribution limit applies to donations from individuals, political parties, county political party committees, legislative caucus committees and approved political action committees.

Candidates running for Congress are not subjected to rules from the Arkansas Ethics Commission. However, the Federal Election Commission, which sets maximum campaign contribution amounts for these candidates, uses the same formula as the state panel to set contribution limits, Sloan said.

The Arkansas Ethics Commission also adopted a rule revision to raise the maximum contribution amount an approved political action committee may accept from any person in any calendar year from $5,000 to $10,000.

Graham told committee members this adjustment is needed to reflect a change in state law.