Notable prospects expected to attend Arkansas’ largest camp

Arkansas will wrap up the fourth camp of the week Saturday with an impressive list of prospects expected to compete.

Approximately 200 athletes are expected to be on hand for the one-day camp. Some of the notable prospects slated to participate are below:

• ’26 QB Connor Quintero, 5-10, 178, of Stillwater, Okla.

Has Oregon, UNLV, Toledo offers

• ’25 DL Carrilo Allen, 6-3, 230, of Fordyce

Holds Arkansas State, UAPB and other offers

• ’25 DL Reginald Vaughn, 6-2, 260, of Hartfield Academy in Mississippi

Has Auburn, Texas, LSU and other offers

• ’25 WR Reggie Jackson, 6-3, 190, of Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park

Holds Texas A&M, Coastal Carolina and other offers

• ’25 OL Gabe Smith, 6-5, 300, of Cambridge, Ga.

Has Arkansas, Miami, Ole Miss offers

• ’25 DL Tristan Abram, 6-5, 210, of St. Louis Christian Brothers

Has Kent State and Toledo offers

• ’25 RB DeShawn Chairs, 5-8, 185, of Elkins

Has Air Force, UCA, OBU offers

• ’25 ATH Marcus Wimberly, 6-0, 175, of Bauxite

Has Memphis, Sam Houston State and other offers

• ’24 DL Teyon Brewer, 6-3, 250, of Muskogee, Okla.

Holds Louisiana Tech and Eastern Illinois offers

• ’24 DL Marquise Parker, 6-3, 250, of West Memphis

Has UNLV, Memphis, Arkansas State and other offers

• ’24 WR Jackson Anderson, 6-2, 169, of Conway

• ’24 OL Ryder Bentley, 6-6, 263, of Monroe (La.) Oauchita Christian

Has Air Force, Tulsa, Louisiana Tech and other offers

• ’24 TE Karsen Konkel, 6-6, 225, of Pinckneyville, Ill.

Holds Michigan State, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Boston College and other offers

• ’26 OL Judd Qualls, 6-2, 285, of DeWitt

Has a UAM offer



