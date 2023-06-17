BASEBALL: Bonifacio’s 4 RBIs, Naturals pitching trio shine in victory

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas' top run producer came up with another big night and three Naturals pitchers delivered strong performances in a 5-2 win over Frisco on Friday at Arvest Ballpark.

Jorge Bonifacio had four RBI, including a three-run double in the fifth inning, and Brett de Geus, T.J. Sikkema and Steven Cruz each worked multiple innings to save a depleted pitching staff.

"It was a really well-played game," Naturals Manager Tommy Shields said. "Great pitching, I mean we had to piece it together with the bullpen. De Geus and Sikkema and Cruzie were really good."

De Geus started the game and worked the first 3 1/3 innings with 3 strikeouts, 2 hits, 1 walk and 1 run allowed.

"He did great," Shields said of de Geus. "I mean we were hoping to get two to three [innings] out of him, and he goes [into the fourth], and we were contemplating sending him out for the fifth. We were really short tonight. We had four pitchers to use. That was it."

Sikkema (2-3) relieved de Geus with one out in the fourth and the Naturals leading 2-1. The left-hander worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and one run, which came on a solo home run by Frisco's Dustin Harris in the seventh.

Cruz worked the final 2 1/3 with four strikeouts to pick up his fifth save of the season.

"Cruzie's slider tonight was great," Shields said, "and if he's got a slider he's going to be very tough."

The fourth pitcher available would have been Yefri Del Rosario, but the Naturals didn't have to call his number.

Overall, Naturals pitchers had nine strikeouts and only one walk.

"They were very efficient with their pitches," Shields said. "They got a lot of easy outs."

Northwest Arkansas' defense also helped out its pitching by turning two double plays.

The offense meanwhile broke the game open with three runs in the fifth inning.

Leading 2-1, the Naturals loaded the bases on a single by Parker Bates and walks to Tyler Tolbert and Peyton Wilson.

That brought up Bonifacio, who had two home runs on Thursday and a sacrifice fly earlier in the game Friday to score the Naturals' first run.

Bonifacio, the former major-leaguer, stuck his bat out on a 0-2 pitch and hit a bases-clearing double to make it 5-1. The three-run double increased his team-leading RBI count to 50.

"He's a consummate professional and he gives you a pro at bat every at bat," Shields said of Bonifacio. "He can flat out hit."

Dillan Shrum hit a solo home run to left field -- his fourth homer of the season -- in the second inning to put Northwest Arkansas up 2-0.

Morgan McCullough had two of the Naturals' seven hits, while Tolbert scored two runs.

Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese each had two hits to lead Frisco. Ryan Garcia (2-5) took the loss for the RoughRiders.