Bauxite’s Wimberly earns offer after Arkansas camp

Bauxite’s Marcus Wimberly showed out at Arkansas’ one-day camp on Saturday and is leaving Fayetteville with an offer from the Razorbacks.

The class of 2025 prospect ran 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, jumped 38-inches in the vertical and measured 10-2 in the broad jump in testing. He then shined during 1-on-1s as a safety.

Wimberly 6-1, 183 pounds, had offers from Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sam Houston State and Tennessee-Martin coming into the camp. He is the sixth in-state prospect in the 2025 class to receive an offer from Arkansas.

As a sophomore, Wimberly had 1,500 yards of total offense while playing receiver and quarterback. On defense, he had three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

One of the interception returns was 95 yards.

He has a 305-pound bench press, 415-pound squat and 260-pound power clean. He ran 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash at his school while also having a 10-4 broad jump and 3.97-second mark in the pro-agility shuttle.



