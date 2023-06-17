Biden calls law, not prayer, a fix for gun violence

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. -- President Joe Biden called for tougher gun restrictions Friday, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the first significant piece of federal firearms legislation in nearly three decades but declaring it was only an "important first step." He urged voters to defeat lawmakers who resist.

"Prayers are fine. They're important ... but it's not going to stop it," Biden said, pressing Congress to take more aggressive steps to restrict access to guns. "You have to take action."

"If this Congress refuses to act, we need a new Congress."

Biden applauded the crowd at a gun safety gathering in Connecticut -- full of survivors of gun violence and family members of victims -- for turning "your pain into purpose" and vowed not to let up on his advocacy for tougher laws.

He spoke on the anniversary of last year's legislation that tightened gun access, signed a few weeks after a gunman took the lives of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. A decade earlier, 26 children and staff were killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre less than an hour's drive from Hartford.

Last year's law toughened background checks for the youngest gun buyers, sought to keep firearms from domestic violence offenders and aimed to help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier to take weapons away from people judged to be dangerous.

Biden ticked off several ways that he said the 2022 law had already made an impact.

Stepped-up FBI background checks have blocked more than 200 transactions of attempted purchasers under the age of 21. Prosecutions have increased for unlicensed gun sellers, and new gun trafficking penalties have been charged in more than 100 cases around the country. Prosecutions for those who sell firearms without a license have doubled.

"If this law had been in place a year ago, lives would have been saved," Biden contended.

He also pointed to provisions that increased funding for mental health services and safety measures as well as the enhanced background checks for buyers under 21. He pushed anew for universal background checks for purchasers and the banning of so-called assault weapons.

Friday's gathering was led by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and major gun safety groups hoping to build on recent gains.

Biden wants to ban so-called assault weapons, a term to describe guns most often used in mass shootings with the capacity to kill a lot of people quickly. However, the idea of further action -- or unilateral action by the White House -- makes some Republicans who voted for the 2022 gun legislation uneasy.

"I'm a little apprehensive," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. "I don't want them writing a rule that basically deviates from what we've negotiated or voted on."

Millions of new dollars have flowed into mental health services for children and schools. On Friday, the departments of Health and Human Services and Education sent a joint letter to governors highlighting resources available to them to help support mental health -- in particular if a student has been affected by gun violence.

"I think there's no question about it, the passage was a watershed moment," said John Feinblatt, head of Everytown for Gun Safety. The law "clearly broke a log jam."

Yet since that bill signing last summer, the tally of mass shootings in the United States has only grown. As of Friday, there have been at least 26 mass killings in the U.S. so far in 2023, leaving at least 131 people dead, not including shooters who died, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Safer Communities Summit at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., Friday, June 16, 2023. The summit is attended by gun safety advocates, local leaders and families impacted by gun violence. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

