‘Blow them away’

News of thieves openly ransacking retail clothing stores and larger drug stores in America's big cities without being stopped or arrested in today's chaotic society reminded me of January 1982 in Little Rock.

Some readers likely recall when a rash of violent store robberies in the city prompted Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson to promise to put an end to the lawlessness overnight.

The sheriff announced he was placing deputies, hidden from sight and armed with shotguns and shoot-to-kill orders, inside robbery-prone Pulaski County stores. "I'm going to shoot them and blow them way," United Press International (UPI) quoted Robinson saying at the time.

Those who knew Tommy, who some nicknamed "hot dog," also understood he wasn't kidding. He and I sure had some interesting visits and disagreements, but that's another story for another day.

Lo and behold, under the fear of being killed over a purloined armload of booty, the criminals stopped their thefts almost immediately. Law and order prevailed.

Contrast that with many fed-up retailers in some of the nation's major cities today who no longer even stop or prosecute the bands of thieves ransacking their stores.

Who wants to open any business only to have their inventory stolen? Yet popular clothing brand Lululemon tells its employees not to even attempt stopping obvious shoplifters, if you can believe it.

Weary of hemorrhaging profits, increasing numbers of businesses are simply closing and leaving those crime-ridden downtown metropolises en masse, which negatively affects the lives of many thousands of law-abiding citizens who've relied on them.

But who can blame merchants for fleeing anarchy? Apparently there aren't nearly enough comforting personal counselors in these failing cities to salve the thieves' obvious emotional and mental needs.

Branch no exception

The little community of Branch in Franklin County learned a lesson about following the state's Freedom of Information Act the other day when it was ordered by a circuit court to shell out $1,125 from its coffers for attorney's fees after failing to legally record several months of 2022 meetings as the law prescribes.

Community leaders got the message and have since been recording every meeting.

Branch also had to reimburse the plaintiff, John Turner, who had filed an FOIA suit demanding public information including the recordings. Through his "bulldog" attorney, Joey McCutchen of Fort Smith, Turner filed suit against the town for charging him to copy public records, another violation of the act. The court determined Branch government owed Turner $265.68.

And members of the community's government agreed to two hours of FOIA training.

With a population hovering around 300, this was a cautionary lesson for smaller community governments across Arkansas that they are wise to hold at least one course in FOIA (including their attorney) and never to believe that just because they are small this act can't possibly apply to them.

One in a billion?

I've wondered the distance a shot fired from a pistol can travel while still delivering a potentially deadly impact to the human body, never suspecting it could approach the length of several football fields.

You may have missed the story the other day that told of two young men jailed on $100,000 bail each in Texarkana, accused of engaging in a gunfight on a city street that sent a bullet 400 yards through the air and into a baseball stadium where it struck 18-year-old Texas A&M-Texarkana player Matthew Delaney in the chest.

Delaney, who a news account said was standing in the left-field bullpen at the time, was rushed by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated for a collapsed lung, two fractured vertebrae and paralysis in his left leg. Thankfully, it missed his heart.

What are the odds a bullet would travel that distance and at just the right angle to wind up striking a person in the chest standing precisely in harm's way?

Cleaning the Illinois

It doesn't take nearly as long to pollute a once-pristine stream like the Illinois River in northwest Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma as it does to effectively clean it up.

Eleven Arkansas poultry producers and the farms that raise their chickens and turkeys had been fighting with Oklahoma in federal court for years until U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in January ordered the industry to develop an effective plan under mediation that finally sees the river flowing without undue phosphorous contamination.

Since the case, brought in 2005 by Oklahoma's attorney general, the judge had found poultry producers had made notable inroads into solving the contamination problem caused by the enormous amount of waste spread regularly as fertilizer across the Illinois watershed from many poultry houses in northwest Arkansas.

But considerably more is needed to fully restore the river, he told both parties.

The parties have now requested, in a status report to the judge, mediation by retired 10th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Deanell Tacha. Thus far, the time set for mediating is open-ended, but a settlement report is due within 14 days of a conclusion.

So after all these years, it's come down to crunch time. Both sides must finally figure out how best to greatly reduce the amount of phosphorus entering the Illinois.

Political reporter Doug Thompson writes that experts have suggested everything from evacuating phosphorus from the soil and applying alum to bind it, to constructing wetlands, to adding buffer strips and even removing all litter from the watershed.

While removing hundreds of tons of the stuff likely would prove most effective, I can see serious questions about how to do that economically, and where in the name of cockadoodledoo do you deposit steadily growing mountains of yuck without creating other environmental issues?

Regardless of the settlement terms, I predict the Illinois is on its way to once again becoming the clear and uncontaminated stream it was in 1960.

Benji's gal Lulu

Little Benji is in love. The object of his affection is a mixed-breed toy dachshund with reddish dark brown fur, Lulu, who also weighs about 12 pounds.

It's obvious from her uncontrolled screeches of joy whenever our Golden Boy comes to visit how crazy they are about each other.

They chase wildly in circles through the house, roll and tumble across the carpet and the yard while playing nonstop and cuddling up to drift off together when they do a sleepover.

One afternoon Barbara Bell, Lulu's mom, was watching their antics in her living room with Jeanetta when Benji suddenly snatched Lulu by the nap of her neck and began dragging her across the room on her side. With all four legs dragging lifelessly, Lulu wasn't resisting.

Barbara turned to Jeanetta with a grin as they watched and said matter-of-factly, "You know, I do believe she actually likes that."

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.