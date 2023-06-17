PREP FOOTBALL: Bryant, Conway adjusting to change

When former Bryant High School coach Buck James announced he was leaving for Conway on May 30, Shawn Rycraw and Sebastian Oltmans were in a state of shock.

That shock immediately dwindled, however, when former defensive coordinator Quad Sanders accepted Bryant's head coaching position May 31, which was two months after he left to become the head coach at Jonesboro.

He was the defensive mastermind during the Hornets' run to five straight Class 7A state championships. Sanders' players started their journey to a potential state title Saturday during the Shootout of the South 7-on-7 tournament at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock.

"We were second guessing when we heard that Coach James was leaving," said Rycraw, a senior wide receiver for the Hornets. "When Coach Sanders came back, we just knew we were going to be the same and we were going to have the same game plan. We wouldn't have to change everything up."

Rycraw said that harmony has been restored since Sanders has taken the helm, meaning everything is "back to business" in the Hornets' quest for a sixth straight state title.

"Not much has changed, but also a lot has changed," Rycraw said. "We feel more free and more together, and just more able to just do what we like. Most people think we're done. but we're not."

Oltmans, a senior middle linebacker, has a strong relationship with Sanders due to his time coaching on defense. He said he feels like Sanders knows the ins and outs of every player and is a little more hands-on than their previous coach.

"He's just like one of us," Oltmans said. "He's like one of our friends, but at the same time he can be your coach. He just has that switch."

While it's business as usual for the Hornets, James is preparing to make major changes to the Wampus Cats. Donovyn Omolo, Conway's likely starting senior quarterback next season, said practices are already more intense but most of James' changes will come after the dead period.

Omolo said it's surreal that James is now running their program.

"He wasn't even in the top three or even in the discussions [of who would be the new coach], so it's just shocking for us," Omolo said. "Bryant is like our conference rival. We play them every year for the conference championship, so it was really shocking."

James' move to Bryant's rival school has also spiced up the stakes for the pair's matchup next season. Omolo said he has heightened expectations for Conway now that they have a coach who has won the state championship numerous times.

"They want to beat us again even more now," Omolo said. "And we're still trying to beat them.

"They've always been winning state championships, but I feel like now we got a guy who has done it in the past five years. So I feel like now we have to go out there [and win it]. Especially for me, it's my last season here."

On the flip side, Rycraw said critics should hesitate when doubting Bryant's chances next season. After an offseason of uncertainty, they're ready to chase their sixth straight title.

"We're going into this season like it's another softball," Rycraw said. "Seeing that he left us -- and not taking anything personal -- and going to our rival's team, we just got to show them that we're better."



