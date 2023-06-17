CAR TALK: Take baby steps toward your next great adventure





DEAR CAR TALK: I am a longtime fan of your Car Talk podcast, writing and humor! I will be turning 70 soon and plan to retire sometime next year. I want to get a small travel trailer and pull it around the U.S. and see our grand country.

I'm the original owner of a 1997 Toyota Camry and am still driving it. It has almost 300,000 miles on it.

I know I will need another vehicle to pull the trailer around. Do you think a truck or SUV like a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Toyota Highlander, or Chevy Traverse would be a good vehicle to use with a small trailer? Also, which do you think would be the most comfortable to drive? Thanks so much. – Ann

DEAR ANN: Would you consider a Lexus sedan, an AMEX card, and a Marriott Bonvoy membership, Ann?

Seriously, driving a truck with a trailer could be quite a burden after living with your easy-to-drive Camry for 25 years. Maybe you can rent a truck and trailer and try it out for a week before dropping a chunk of your IRA on this idea.

If you do decide that this is an adventure you want to go on, start by picking out your trailer first. You'd hate to spend $50,000 on an SUV, and then find out it doesn't have the towing capacity you need.

If you get a relatively small, light trailer, you might be able to tow it with a smaller vehicle, in which case a Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Ford Bronco Sport, or Subaru Forester might be enough.

If you need more towing capacity, I like the Highlander. It'll probably be very reliable, just like that Camry with 300,000 miles on it. The Grand Cherokee is very comfortable. And the Traverse makes good use of its interior space – which you probably won't need because all your earthly belongings will be dangling behind you in the trailer. If you do need a larger, three-row crossover, also put the Kia Telluride and the Honda Pilot on your test-drive list.

But, in the end, choose something that has the towing capacity you need, and that you feel very comfortable and at ease driving. You'll be spending a lot of time behind the wheel, on unfamiliar roads, dragging a small house behind you. So, your comfort and confidence are going to be very important.

Once you make your choices, get some instruction on driving with a trailer. Practice in an empty parking lot until you get the hang of turning the wheel one way to get the trailer to go the other way while backing up. Fun!

And however you decide to see the country, Ann, send a postcard or two.

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2002 Toyota 4Runner. The emergency brake will not hold the vehicle. It's functioning, because I have seen it working.

Everything has been replaced or re-greased. The cable feels tight. What gives? Please let me know before it rolls over the cliff that I park near. Thanks. – Regina

DEAR REGINA: Well, it's a 2002, Regina. There may come a time soon when having it roll over a cliff is the perfect solution. Until then, let's start with the cable. You say the cable feels tight when you engage the parking brake. But that's no guarantee that it's not seized.

Each section of the parking brake cable runs through a sheath. And over time (like, 20-plus years, for instance) moisture can get inside the sheath and cause the steel cable to rust and bind up.

So, you may feel resistance when you engage the brake, but that resistance may be coming, in whole or in part, from inside the sheath, rather than from your rear brakes.

Second, even if you can see something moving at the rear wheels when you apply the parking brake, that doesn't mean the brake is fully working – as you know. There are a number of parts hidden by the brake drum that you can't see. For instance, the cable pulls a pivot lever that activates an equalizer bar at each wheel. That transmits force to each brake shoe.

That pivot lever can rust and prevent the brake from being fully applied. And that's something you can't see until you take off the rear brake drums. And when you do that, you'll have to disconnect the cables, so you'll be able to tell whether they're all moving freely and easily in their sheaths.

So, stop looking and start taking things apart, Regina. That'll lead to answers to all of your questions.

