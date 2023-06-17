CDC post to be filled by ex-N.C. health chief

NEW YORK -- Dr. Mandy Cohen, a former North Carolina official, will be the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House announced Friday.

Unlike the last two people to serve as head of the nation's top federal public health agency, Cohen has experience running a government agency. She was secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services from 2017-22. Before that, she held health-related jobs at two federal agencies.

"Dr. Cohen is one of the nation's top physicians and health leaders with experience leading large and complex organizations, and a proven track-record protecting Americans' health and safety," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

She succeeds Dr. Rochelle Walensky, 54, who last month announced she was leaving at the end of June. Cohen's starting date has not been announced. Her appointment does not require Senate confirmation.

Walensky, a former infectious-disease expert at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, took over at the CDC in 2021 -- about a year after the pandemic began.

Cohen, 44, will take over after some rough years at the CDC, whose 12,000-plus employees are charged with protecting Americans from disease outbreaks and other public health threats.

The Atlanta-based federal agency had long been seen as a global leader on disease control and a reliable source of health information.

The CDC has faced dwindling public trust as the nation recovers from a pandemic in which the agency bungled early efforts to test Americans, allowed political interference in its scientific literature and delivered what health experts say was muddled guidance on testing, masking and understanding the spread of the virus.

Walensky started a reorganization effort that is designed to make the agency more nimble and to improve its communications.

PANDEMIC LEADERSHIP

During her time as head of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Cohen led the state's response to the pandemic.

She was a fixture at Gov. Roy Cooper's constant briefings on the latest infection numbers and restrictions. She urged people to use masks and social distance, and she provided information on vaccine eligibility and availability.

Some residents dubbed her the "3 W's lady" for her constant reminders to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and watch the distance from other people. One man even wrote a country-rock ballad praising her with the refrain, "Hang on Mandy, Mandy hang on."

In 2020, Cohen refused to support President Donald Trump's demands for a full-capacity Republican convention in Charlotte with no mask wearing. Her office later said it would accommodate the GOP by relaxing the state's 10-person indoor gathering limit, but it remained adamant about masks and social distancing. Trump ultimately moved the main events from Charlotte.

Asked in 2020 if she would have done anything differently for the state's response, Cohen said they were making decisions with the evidence and data they have at that moment. "I don't think it's fair to Monday morning quarterback a pandemic," she said.

"I feel very proud of the work that we've done. Are we perfect? No. We're in a pandemic, we're in a crisis," Cohen said in September 2020.

Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell last week tweeted, "Pray for our country. As a member of the NC Council of State, my observation is that the actions of Dr. Mandy Cohen during COVID resulted in more disease, death, poverty and illiteracy. As NC governor, I would be hard pressed to ever follow her lead at CDC if chosen by the POTUS."

Folwell, as treasurer, oversees the State Health Plan. When covid-19 hit he was among the first Republican leaders to criticize restrictions enacted by Cooper, urging him to loosen them and open up businesses.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

Apart from focusing on covid-19, Cohen called for Medicaid expansion to close a health-insurance coverage gap in the state. On her watch, the state launched Medicaid managed care.

Adrian Hernandez, vice dean and executive director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute, said Cohen has a combination of experience suited for the CDC role, with a background as an internal medicine physician and having held leadership roles at the federal and state level.

Hernandez said he thinks Cohen, as CDC director, will need to focus on public trust, with the agency having "been through a lot because of the pandemic, some of it unfairly."

She will also need to prioritize implementation of a less fragmented and "better system for the nation that leverages data from every corner to meet the public health needs," he said.

Mark McClellan, founding director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, worked with Cohen while she led the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services during the pandemic. He said she emphasized "better disease prevention and supporting home-based care" and "taking some new steps to address the social factors that can" get in the way of health, such as lacking access to healthy food.

"I see a real opportunity to take advantage of progress in medicine to make it easier to diagnose and treat problems like diabetes and many advanced diseases, and better data that can help us take steps to improve public health without restrictions on what people do, just better targeted interventions," he said.

Still, in a divided Congress and with public trust in health institutions low, "major new legislation to give CDC a lot more money or a lot of new authorities" is unlikely.

Instead, Cohen will need to focus on using resources more effectively, communicating effectively with the public and working with health care providers and others, McClellan said.

Cohen resigned the state post in late 2021, saying she wanted to spend more time with her family and pursue new opportunities. She then took a leadership post at Aledade Inc., a Maryland-based consulting company.

BACKGROUND

Cohen was raised on Long Island, N.Y. Her mom was a nurse practitioner. A policy, analysis and management graduate of Cornell University, Cohen received her medical degree from Yale School of Medicine and a master's in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health.

She also has been an advocate. She was a founding member and former executive director of Doctors for America, which pushes to expand health insurance coverage and address racial and ethnic disparities.

Another founder was Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general. The group formed in the midst of an effort to organize doctors into political action and support Barack Obama's candidacy for president.

Cohen started working for the federal government in 2008 at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, where she served as deputy director for women's health services. She later held a series of federal jobs, many of them with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, rising to chief operating officer.

Cohen was said to be the top candidate on a sizable list of names that administration officials whittled down in recent weeks. She was the top choice of Jeffrey Zients, the White House chief of staff and the Biden administration's former covid response coordinator, according to one person familiar with the search process.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Stobbe, Bryan Anderson and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar of The Associated Press; Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi and Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan of The News & Observer (TNS); and Noah Weiland of The New York Times.