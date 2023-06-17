China, U.S. cooperation doable, Xi says

BEIJING -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the United States and China can cooperate to "benefit our two countries" in a meeting Friday with Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a time of strained relations.

The state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi saying he was happy to see Gates, whom he called an "old friend," after three years without meeting during the pandemic.

"I believe that the foundation of Sino-U.S. relations lies in the people," Xi said to Gates. "Under the current world situation, we can carry out various activities that benefit our two countries, the people of our countries, and the entire human race."





Xi gave no details but emphasized the potential benefits of cooperation that has been hampered by disputes over human rights, Taiwan, security and technology. Gates told Xi he was "very honored" to meet with Xi.

The visits by leading foreign business people have coincided with efforts by the ruling Communist Party to revive investor interest in China's slowing economy. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited China in March.

Despite his upbeat remarks, Xi accused Washington in March of trying to hold back China's development with restrictions on access to U.S. microchips and other technology.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have festered in recent years, but recently the two sides have held talks on trade and other issues. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to arrive in China on Sunday for a two-day visit.

On Thursday, the Gates Foundation pledged $50 million to bolster the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute's capacity to develop drugs to fight diseases like malaria and tuberculosis.

BLINKEN TRIP

Shortly before setting out for Beijing, Blinken emphasized Friday the importance of the U.S. and China establishing better lines of communication. He will be the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to visit China.

The U.S. wants to make sure "that the competition we have with China doesn't veer into conflict" because of avoidable misunderstandings, Blinken told reporters in Washington.

Blinken, speaking alongside Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, said his China trip is the outgrowth of a meeting in Bali last year between Xi and President Joe Biden. The two agreed that China and the United States, the world's biggest two economies and increasingly top rivals for global influence, must maintain contacts and and take steps to avoid unintended conflicts.

Blinken's trip came within a day of happening in February but was delayed by the diplomatic and political tumult brought on by the discovery of what the U.S. says was a Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States.

Biden and Xi had made commitments to improve communications "precisely so that we can make sure we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid possible misunderstandings and miscommunications," Blinken said Friday. "The place you start is with communicating."

U.S. allies and others are signaling that they want the two rivals to "responsibly manage this relationship and look for areas where our cooperation might produce results that benefit not only our own people but people around the world, including in the region," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Ellen Knickmeyer and staff members of The Associated Press.