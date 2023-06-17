Church notes: Bella Vista Community Church hosts women’s conference April 29

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold Sunday service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all children is at 9:45 in the lower level and adult bible class at 9:45 in the fellowship hall.

Women in Mission will meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Choir rehearsal is at 10 a.m. Saturday in the choir room. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday. GriefShare classes are at 2 p.m. Tuesdays in the library. Sonday Riders meet at 10 a.m. June 4 in the front church parking lot.

The choir and orchestra will present "The Story" at 3:30 p.m. June 25.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday. Kid's Connect and a nursery are available during the service.

A community blood drive to support the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be held at the church June 19.

There will be a ukulele camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 17-21 open to anyone age 6 or older. The fee is $20 per person or $35 for a family for the week.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the chapel; Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Choir meets at 5:30 p.m.; ping pong players meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall; and Paper Crafters meet at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday each month.

Information: 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

The Exercise Group meets at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the fellowship Hall. The Busyy Hands knit and crochet group meets at 1 p.m. Fridays in the office lobby.

Information: 855-2390 or visit pcbv.org.

The First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., holds sunday services at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online. Bible Study for adults meets at 9 a.m. Sundays. The FPC Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.

Information: (479) 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

"Creation Sings!" will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 11-13. The event will be introduced by Earth Care Sunday and a sandwich dinner and hymn sing at 4:30 p.m. July 9.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services in person and livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other services. Church van pick up is available.

Lectionary study is at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship is at 7 a.m. each Monday. Samaritan Fridays are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. each week in the Narthex. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started the new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.

In partnership with UAMS and The Schmieding Center the church is hosting a support group for caregivers of dementia patients from 1 to 2:30 pm. June 15.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters," by C.S. Lewis will be led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold. The classes will be Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Vacation Bible School will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 9-12.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.