City of Floyd’s death hit by rebuke

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Justice Department said Friday that Minneapolis police routinely discriminated against Black and Native American people, used deadly force without justification, and trampled the First Amendment rights of protesters and journalists -- findings that grew out of a multiyear investigation and may lead to a court-enforced overhaul.

The federal review was touched off by the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a Minneapolis officer in 2020 -- which led to protests across the country. But the Justice Department's scathing 89-page report looked well beyond that killing, describing a police force impervious to accountability whose officers beat, shot and detained people unjustly and patrolled without the trust of residents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaking at a news conference in Minneapolis, said Floyd's "death has had an irrevocable impact on the Minneapolis community, on our country and around the world," and that "the patterns and practices we observed made what happened to George Floyd possible."

The murder of Floyd, who was captured on video saying "I can't breathe" while he was pinned to the ground by officer Derek Chauvin, focused international attention on the Minneapolis Police Department. But to many people in the city, where protesters had complained for years about police excesses, Floyd's death -- as horrifying as it was -- was not entirely surprising.





The Justice Department investigators described "numerous incidents in which officers responded to a person's statement that they could not breathe with a version of, 'You can breathe; you're talking right now.'"

The report painted a portrait of a dysfunctional law enforcement agency where illegal conduct was common, racial prejudice was pervasive and misconduct was tolerated.

In many cases, investigators found, officers fired weapons without assessing the threat they faced; used neck restraints even in interactions that did not lead to an arrest; and used their Tasers, sometimes without warning, on pedestrians and drivers who had committed minor offenses or no offense at all.

"This is not a secret," said Bridgette Stewart, a lifelong Minnesotan who is Black and has regularly spent time at the site of Floyd's murder. "This is something that's been going on in Minnesota for many, many, many, many years -- longer than I've been alive."

CONSENT DECREE PROMISED

Minneapolis officials appeared at the news conference Friday alongside the attorney general, and promised to negotiate with the Justice Department to reach an overhaul agreement -- known as a consent decree -- that would be monitored in federal court and would force specific changes to the Police Department. Similar consent decrees have followed federal investigations of police misconduct in other American cities, including Baltimore, Cleveland and New Orleans.

"This work is foundational to the very health of our city," said Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis. "We have the power here to affect lasting change, to affect generational change, and we embrace that."

DOCUMENT: Read the ruling reversing the court order » arkansasonline.com/617mpd/]





Officials said negotiating a consent decree could take months, and Frey suggested that some potential sticking points were already emerging. Earlier this year, Minneapolis entered into a separate consent decree in state court with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, which reached some of the same damaging conclusions about the city's police after its own investigation.

The state investigation found "significant racial disparities with respect to officers' use of force, traffic stops, searches, citations, and arrests." It criticized "an organizational culture where some officers and supervisors use racist, misogynistic and disrespectful language with impunity."

The federal report recommends 28 "remedial" steps to improve policing as a prelude to the consent decree. Garland said the steps "provide a starting framework to improve public safety, build community trust and comply with the constitution and federal law."

Frey said the city would want there to be a single monitor overseeing the state agreement and any federal agreement, and would need assurances that the two agreements would not contradict each other. Justice Department officials emphasized that their report included separate violations of federal law that would need to be monitored by a federal judge, not a state official.

Sgt. Sherral Schmidt, the president of the union representing Minneapolis officers, said her organization had not been provided with a copy of the federal report before its public release. She said union leaders were reviewing it and intended to comment on its findings later.

CASES IN POINT

The Department of Justice report includes several cases that are painfully familiar to many people in Minneapolis -- the fatal police shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, an unarmed white woman; a Christmas tree at a police station with racially offensive decorations; racially derogatory remarks by an officer to young Somali people about "Black Hawk Down" -- as well as others that were not widely known.

It described an incident when an officer threw a handcuffed man to the ground face-first; another when an officer drew his gun on a teenager over the suspected theft of a $5 burrito; and another when an officer repeatedly punched a protester who was already restrained.

The Minneapolis police routinely discriminated against Black people and Native Americans, investigators found, patrolling "differently based on the racial composition of the neighborhood, without a legitimate, related safety rationale." The investigation found that Black drivers in Minneapolis are 6½ times more likely to be stopped than whites, and Native American drivers are nearly eight times more likely to be pulled over.

The city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by discriminating against people with behavioral health disabilities, the report said, including by sending police officers to mental health calls where they were not needed and where their "response is often harmful and ineffective."

At protests, the report said, officers violated the First Amendment rights of demonstrators and reporters. "MPD officers frequently use indiscriminate force, failing to distinguish between peaceful protesters and those committing crimes," the report said.

All the while, the Justice Department found, complaints about officer misconduct were mishandled or brushed aside, while some officers accused of serious misconduct were assigned to train new Police Academy graduates. The report stated that Chauvin, in the years before he murdered Floyd, had used excessive force in other incidents in which "multiple other MPD officers stood by" and did not stop him.

CALL FOR CHANGE

The findings were based on reviews of documents, body camera videos, data provided by the city and police, and rides and conversations with officers, residents and others, the report said.

President Joe Biden called the conclusions "disturbing" and said in a written statement that they "underscore the urgent need for Congress to pass common sense reforms that increase public trust, combat racial discrimination and thereby strengthen public safety."

When Minneapolis chose a new police chief last year, Brian O'Hara rose to the top of the list of candidates in large part because he helped oversee the implementation of a federal consent decree in Newark, N.J. O'Hara said the road ahead would be challenging for his new city.

"This is a necessary step," the chief said in an interview. "This will be the way for the community to begin to heal, for the department to begin to heal, and for all of us to try to move forward together."

Vanita Gupta, the associate attorney general, said a consent decree would include input from residents and police officers, and that an agreement would "provide a pathway to lasting change in Minneapolis."

But she also had a word of caution for residents: "Police reform does not happen overnight."

Information for this article was contributed by Ernesto Londono, Glenn Thrush, Mitch Smith and Dan Simmons of The New York Times and by Jim Salter, Mark Vancleave, Lindsay Whitehurst, Aaron Morrison and Summer Ballentine of The Associated Press.