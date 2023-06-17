Cleanup begins after deadly spate of storms

PERRYTON, Texas -- Cleanup efforts were underway Friday in Texas as the same system that slapped Perryton continued to wreak havoc as it marched across the Deep South, dumping rain in the Florida Panhandle and sending howling winds into Mississippi. In total, the storms were blamed for five deaths -- three in Texas, and one each in Florida and Mississippi.

Once the twister had moved through Perryton, Sabrina Devers drove into the town to find a path of wreckage local officials estimated was a quarter-mile wide and 1 mile long.

The Thursday afternoon storm would be blamed for three deaths and more than 100 injuries as it destroyed hundreds of homes, tossed vehicles into buildings and knocked out power and cellphone service in Perryton, a town of 8,000 about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, just south of the Oklahoma line.

"The devastation was unbelievable," Devers told Fox Weather. "It took a tanker truck and threw it into a pasture."

Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton treated 115 patients with injuries including head trauma, collapsed lungs, lacerations and broken bones, the medical center said on Facebook.

"We kind of expected to see more last night and we didn't," the hospital's interim CEO, Kelly Judice, said. The hospital was operating on a generator and some patients were being treated in a sunlit conference room since exam rooms in one clinic don't have windows, Judice said.

Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher estimated that 150 to 200 homes in the community had been destroyed and said many downtown storefronts were totally wiped off and buildings had collapsed or partially collapsed.

In the Florida Panhandle, a person died Thursday night when at least one confirmed tornado cut through Escambia County, toppling a tree onto a home, county spokesperson Andie Gibson told the Pensacola News Journal.

Flash flooding also was reported in Pensacola, where between 12 and 16 inches of rain has fallen since Thursday evening, said Caitlin Baldwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pensacola.

In West Pensacola, flash floodwaters surrounded an apartment complex that was evacuated of all its 146 residents. Boats were used to remove some and take them to a local community center, said Davis Wood, public information officer for Escambia County Public Safety. No injuries were reported.

In Mississippi, a man died after a tree fell on him during stormy weather early Friday. Canton Police Chief Otha Brown told WLBT-TV that the man was killed after high winds toppled over a tree onto his carport as he was entering his car.

More than 536,000 customers were without electricity in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida on Friday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

More thunderstorms were possible in the far northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle on Friday afternoon and night, said Brett Muscha, a meteorologist at National Weather Service office in Amarillo. The greatest chance of strong and severe storms were on the Oklahoma side with golf ball-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Also in Texas and Southern states including Louisiana, heat advisories were in effect Friday and were forecast into the Juneteenth holiday weekend with temperatures reaching toward 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Information for this article was contributed by Rick Callahan, Robert Jablon, Alina Hartounian, Lisa Baumann, Michael Goldberg, Juan Lozano and Adam Kealoha Causey of The Associated Press.