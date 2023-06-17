Cobb accepting challenge at PA

Being the starting quarterback for Pulaski Academy has been Brandon Cobb's dream since he was in the fourth grade.

Before he could suit up with the varsity team himself, Cobb worked as Pulaski Academy's water boy while his older brothers, Hayden and Andrew, were winning state championships with the Bruins in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

After the 2022 season, Bruins quarterback Kel Busby decided to step away from the football team after one season as the starter to focus on his baseball career, in which he is a 2024 commitment to the University of Arkansas.

"Me and Kel are really good buds," Cobb said. "So after state, I kind of had an idea. And then he really told me in January that it was going to happen. He felt so bad, and I was like, 'Dude, you're good.' So it took a little bit to really settle in. But when it did, we had to get to work."

Cobb took every snap at quarterback for Pulaski Academy's varsity squad as it hosted the Shootout at the South 7-on-7 tournament Friday in Little Rock.

"Brandon's going to be great," Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. "I'm so happy he's getting this work in. He gets better with reps. I'm excited about watching him this fall."

Cobb, a 6-4, 190-pound junior, offers a different profile to Busby's shorter, more agile build.

Lucas said the thing Cobb will instantly bring to the offense is his ability to read what is happening in front of him because of his height and understanding of the team's concepts.

Cobb led the Bruins to a 5-0 day Friday, beating Greenbrier, Jonesboro, Lonoke, Oklahoma City Heritage Hall and Miami, Okla., by a combined score of 168-46.

Unlike Busby before him, Cobb comes into the starting role with experience -- albeit limited.

Cobb attempted 129 passes last season, completing 71 for 1,182 yards. He threw 11 touchdowns, but he also had 8 interceptions.

After Busby went down with a concussion in Pulaski Academy's penultimate regular-season game, Cobb finished a 33-23 loss to Greenwood. He also started the regular-season finale against Lake Hamilton and took the majority of the snaps in a first-round playoff matchup with Mountain Home.

"When Kel went down, Brandon stepped in. And Brandon was nervous, he was shook up," Lucas said. "But then the next week, we played Lake Hamilton and he played well. He got all of the reps in the spring and he's getting all the reps now. He's improved. Every game, every practice, every time he gets better, and that's what we're going to build off of."

While he played more than most backup quarterbacks last season, especially among the state championship-winning squads, Cobb said he is still working to get comfortable in his new role with his new targets.

"Competitiveness is a big thing," Cobb said of what he's taking from the Shootout of the South. "Getting those reps and really just getting connections with my receivers that I haven't thrown with as much. Most of them are in my grade, but like John Mark [Charette] and those guys, I haven't had as many reps with them in a competitive environment. It helps a lot, getting reps with them and getting closer with them."

As someone who has grown up around the program, hoping to one day be the starter at Pulaski Academy, Cobb is intimately aware of the expectations that come with that position -- and it's something he isn't shying away from.

"It's definitely a lot of pressure but I mean, it's a privilege," Cobb said. "Just to get to put that pressure on yourself and know that if I play good, if I do my part, that other guys will follow. And so, if I can just do my part, I think we'll be good."