Colorful tropical plants feel right at home right now in hot, humid Arkansas

by Janet B. Carson | Today at 2:21 a.m.
Colorful bracts surround the tiny white true flowers on a bougainvillea. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Janet B. Carson)

Summer jumped in fast this year and the weather got hot and humid quickly. Rainfall has also been spotty way too early. The early heat and humidity have sent many folks indoors earlier than normal, but luckily, we have plants that like these conditions.

Tropical plants thrive in the tropics, so they are right at home in Arkansas right now.

They include a growing selection of flowering plants and houseplants that are grown more for their foliage. You can expect these tropical plants to bloom or give you color each year from April through October with minimal care.

HIBISCUS

The most well-known tropical flowering plants, hibiscus come in a wide range of colors and sizes.

