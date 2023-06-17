Family agency to meet

The Family Community Development Corp., 1001 N. Palm St., will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. June 22. Guests will include Sederick Rice, Pine Bluff School Board president. Rice will enlighten attendees on the importance of the millage increase that will be voted on in August, according to a news release.

Sgt. Hosea Thompson will also make a report on the Neighborhood Watch and a representative of Pine Bluff Community Development will discuss how people can upgrade their property.Yearly dues for corporation members are due at this time also, a spokesman said.

Local makes Tennessee Dean's List

Jack England of Rison was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester at Middle Tennessee State University at Murfreesboro, Tenn. England, who is majoring in Aerospace, was among more than 5,430 students who made the list. An undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours to qualify for the honor, according to a news release.

Veteran retiree to be honored

The community is invited to celebrate Master Gunnery Sergeant Seldon Jamaal Jackson Day on today and Sunday. A native of Pine Bluff, Jackson received a proclamation from Mayor Shirley Washington for his retirement from the United States Marine Corps after 27 years of service. She proclaimed June 18 as "Master Gunnery Sergeant Seldon Jamaal Jackson Day," according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

There will be games, food, music, a photographer, giveaways, a book signing, and vendors. Part of Jackson's celebration will be held during the city's Juneteenth Celebration set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The celebration continues Father's Day from 2-10 p.m. Sunday at the John R. Fallis Waterfront Facility in Regional Park. All activities are family and community oriented.

"The purpose of the day it is to give back to the community of Pine Bluff," Jackson said. "Also my daughter (LaJasmine Monique Jackson) was murdered in 2019 right after she graduated from high school and when I got her enrolled in college. Within a month at a party, as guys were shooting at each other, bullets hit her as she sat in her car. For her I have a college fund that I'm raising and accepting donations. At the end of the next school year, the monies donated will go to a graduating senior or seniors of Pine Bluff High School, depending on the amount raised."

Jackson said that his long term goal is to start boys and girls groups, partner with leaders in Pine Bluff to offer mentors, activities and eventually travel. Details: (504) 982-9786 or jamaalsjackson@gmail.com.

Locals among Mississippi graduates

The spring 2023 graduation list at Mississippi State University at Mississippi State, Miss., included local students, according to a news release.

Gianna Margino of McGehee earned a Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.

Aiden Meaux of Tillar received a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.

Mary Simon of Monticello received a Bachelor of Science from MSU's College of Forest Resources.

Lauren Zell of Tucker earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine.