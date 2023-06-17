Department of Human Services chief of staff will assume role as Arkansas Teacher Retirement System executive director in July

Mark White, chief of staff for the state Department of Human Services, will start work as executive director of Arkansas Teacher Retirement System on July 3 with a salary of $181,500 a year, according to the system's interim Executive Director Roy Graves.

On June 8, the system's trustees voted to hire White as the system's executive director but didn't specify a starting date and salary. At that time, board Chairman Danny Knight said White's starting date and salary were to be determined.

The salary range for the system's executive director post is from $149,682 to $181,500 a year, and the salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience, according to the advertisement for the job. White's current salary is $166,999 a year as the chief of staff at the state Department of Human Services, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Asked whether he has any particular plans as executive director, White said Friday that "my immediate plan is to get in, get to know the staff, get to know our members, get to work with the schools and talk to folks, listen and see what the concerns are out there and start identifying the problems and identifying new directions and see where we need to go.

Asked whether he has any marching orders from the system's board of trustees, he said "they just want someone to take charge and lead the system in the right direction.

"I think they are in a good spot right now and they want to continue that," White said.

The teacher retirement system is state government's largest retirement system with more than $20 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

In mid-March, the system's then-executive director, Clint Rhoden, announced his resignation after 4½ years in the post, citing personal reasons. He departed the system April 28. Graves has been serving as interim executive director since Rhoden departed.

During Friday's Legislative Council meeting, council co-chairman Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, and Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam praised White's work at the state Department of Human Services.

Rice said he appreciated White's work at the department getting answers to his questions.

Putnam thanked White for his service and his legacy that he leaves at the Department of Human Services.

"We know he is not going to go far," she said. "I tried to reject his resignation, and he informed me promptly that I don't have that authority," she joked.

Putnam, who started work as the department's secretary in January, said "Mark has been an incredible asset and friend and he has just served incredibly well and his heart is definitely with DHS, and we appreciate him."

White has worked at the Department of Human Services since February 2018 in various administrative posts, including as secretary from October 2022-January 2023, and as director of legal services at the Arkansas Public School Resource Center from October 2016-February 2018, according to his application for executive director.

He previously worked in a few other posts at the state Department of Human Service from March 2013-September 2016. White was staff attorney at the state Department of Education from May 2010-March 2013, a partner in a law firm from November 2006-April 2010, an administrative law judge at the Arkansas Workers Compensation Commission from July 2003-October 2006, and regulatory policy liaison for then-Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee from June 1999-June 2003. Huckabee is Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' father.