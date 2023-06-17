EDITORIAL: AI ‘Acts’ up

A fter calls from all corners, including the tech industry, for more regulation of artificial intelligence, it appears the European Union is making the first move. The rest of the Western world is lagging behind.

Good for the EU, but hold your applause. The question remains: Are they pushing the right kind of regulation? And can the EU be any more effective at regulating AI than the United Nations is at preventing war?

It's important that the EU has taken this step because, according to The New York Times, it could be "a model for policy-makers around the world as they grapple with how to put guardrails in on the rapidly developing technology."

Guardrails. As if it were that easy. Putting up guardrails would be a breeze compared to the job of corralling AI.

On Wednesday, the EU passed a draft law creatively named the AI Act (give 'em time; they'll get some poets yet). It includes measures to, among other things, "severely curtail users of facial recognition software, while requiring makers of AI systems like the ChatGPT chatbot to disclose more about the data used to create the programs."

Disclosure is a start. Outside the spy game, transparency is almost always good. The AI Act's transparency would include publishing summaries of copyrighted material used for training the systems. This is supported by the publishing industry, but opposed by technology developers as unworkable.

Also according to The Times, the EU bill is taking a "risk-based approach" by focusing on regulating applications with the most potential to do harm. Isn't that just common sense?

There are other considerations, but according to the Computer & Communications Industry Association, regulations should avoid being overly broad or inhibit innovation. One of the sticking points is in the area of facial recognition and another provision would "ban companies from scraping biometric data from social media to build databases ..." Which sounds an awful lot like surveillance.

Advocate for AI regulations Francine Bennett, acting director of the ADA Lovelace Institute in London, says "Fast moving ... technology is of course hard to regulate when not even the companies building the technology are completely clear on how things will play out."

It is troubling to know that the companies who actually created the technology aren't "completely clear" on how their technology will impact the world. But what troubles us most is that none of the previously mentioned strategies do much to address the biggest threat: misuse of technology for nefarious purposes.

Regulations, regulations, regulations. We suppose the EU means well. But we also suppose that for every solemn vote it takes on supposedly slowing down artificial intelligence, or at least acting as its master, the robots will already be 20 steps ahead.