EDITORIAL: Magical mystery

I t's a helter-skelter world these days, with artificial intelligence in too many news stories. (See above.) And now it's being found in music journals. Apparently AI not only writes essays for high school kids, but writes music, too. Some of it, some humans argue, can even be considered good.

We'd rather that humans use AI as a tool, not as a muse. But then again, we're ancient.

So is Paul McCartney. He was interviewed on the BBC the other day, and announced that he was working on one last Beatles song. Apparently they have some cassette tape with John Lennon's voice on it, singing (so we assume) a new song that hasn't been released to the public. Sir Paul & Co. are supposedly going to use AI to clean it up and release it, after some work by Paul, one would imagine.

And why not? As has been noted elsewhere, the Beatles were always pushing technology to put different and better sounds on vinyl. Try listening to "Tomorrow Never Knows" (a favorite of ours). Or even before that, when John Lennon allowed feedback to introduce "I Feel Fine."

And all that led, eventually, to big changes in music. Soon, everybody was using feedback and backwards tape leads. The Beatles were so much in the lead on new tech that they decided to get away from it. Which gave rise to the idea of a "Get Back" album, so they could get back to where they once belonged: simple music that could be played in front of an audience with the only sounds coming from four fabulous players. (Those sessions led to "Let It Be.")

We imagine we'll listen to what the Beatles put out next. Just as we enjoyed "Free As A Bird," which was released long after John Lennon's death. As long as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have something to do with the production. And it's not HAL acting as the fifth Beatle.