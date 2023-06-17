Group seeking to put LEARNS Act to referendum raises $14,062 in May

The group attempting to put the LEARNS Act to a referendum raised $14,062 in May, according to its most recent financial disclosure filed Thursday with the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, also known as CAPES, has raised about $16,100 since its formation in April. The group is leading a petition campaign to repeal the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' public education overhaul that was signed into law in March, through a referendum.

The recent financial disclosure shows a large increase from the $2,670 the group raised in April, something its executive director, Steve Grappe, credits to a recent decision by Attorney General Tim Griffin approving the ballot language for the referendum. The attorney general's office had previously rejected the ballot language for the referendum, calling it insufficient, which Grappe said hurt the group's effort to raise funds.

After members of CAPES met personally with Griffin, the group was able to get the ballot title for their referendum approved June 5, allowing the group to begin collecting signatures.

"People were more reluctant to put money into a petition campaign they didn't think was going to happen," Grappe said. "We got a substantial donation punch starting the day after we got it approved."

The group reported $11,634 in cash on hand and has spent $4,666 so far, the bulk of which on consulting fees. Grappe estimated printing costs will be the biggest expenditure for the group, something he estimated will be $25,000. The referendum's ballot title is 16 pages long, the longest in state history, according to Griffin.

Grappe said the group has run into supply chain issues, given the quantity of legal-sized paper that is required for the effort, saying he has had to purchase "reams" of paper from out of state.

To get the referendum on the ballot, CAPES would need to collect more than 54,000 signatures from registered voters by July 31. Those signatures also will have to come from voters in 50 different counties, according to a law passed in the last session.

Under Article 5, Section 1 of the Arkansas Constitution, citizens have the right to refer newly enacted laws to the voters. If the group is successful in getting the referendum on the November 2024 ballot, it will be the first time Arkansans will have a chance to weigh in on an act since 1994, when voters upheld a soft drink tax law.

The LEARNS Act is an expansive education reform signed by Sanders in early March. The LEARNS Act establishes a new program for students to use state dollars to cover the costs to attend a private or home school, raises the minimum teacher salary by $14,000 and establishes higher literacy standards for elementary students.

Grappe, who is also president of the Democratic Party of Arkansas Rural Caucus, has maintained the law is unpopular, especially the voucher program, and a majority of Arkansans would reject it if put to a vote.

CAPES is also part of a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Education in hopes of stopping the state from enforcing the LEARNS Act. Filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in May, the lawsuit argues legislators erred when approving the LEARNS Act's emergency clause, a procedure that allows laws to immediately take effect if approved by two-thirds of legislators in both chambers.

The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned a lower court order Thursday, which barred the state from enforcing the LEARNS Act. That ruling sent the case back to Pulaski County Circuit Court where a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

If CAPES is successful in the lawsuit, the LEARNS Act would still come into effect Aug. 1. However, if the group is able to get the signatures it needs for its petition, the LEARNS Act could be held in "abeyance," meaning the state would be prohibited from enforcing it until after voters get a chance to cast their ballots in November 2024.