DEAR HELOISE: As with many other people, I do not answer calls when I don't recognize the number. I have an old-fashioned answering machine, and if it is important, I can cut in before they hang up.

When it comes to medical alert systems, it seems to me that it would be prudent for those companies to put a proper ID on their phones. The same goes for any legitimate company. I do not see why it should be on us to pick up just in case it is a medical alert company. In fact, I find it very annoying that companies are not identified.

-- Beryl Tarr

DEAR HELOISE: In response to Joan R., pizza cutters can easily be sharpened and are not as messy as using scissors.

In response to Esther G., she can get wooden "tongs" made for grabbing both sides of a piece of toast or a bagel and pull it straight out of a toaster.

-- Falcon Frank,

Ventura, Calif.

DEAR HELOISE: When we bought a microwave many years ago, we received instructions on how to clean off food debris. Place a very damp, wet paper towel with water and place it over the stuck-on food bits. Turn the microwave on for 30 seconds or less, and it wipes right off.

To clean the entire microwave, get a clean paper towel and do it again if there are more spots to clean. For stuck-on food spills in the freezer, I take a clean, wet dishcloth. Microwave it for 30 seconds, and then stick it onto stuck-on drips or frozen juice spills in the freezer. It loosens it up nicely. Then, I just repeat, rinsing out the dishcloth, until everything is clean. I love to read your column.

-- Terry,

Gore, Va.

DEAR HELOISE: I take a mug of chamomile tea with me when I go to bed. I find it helps me get to sleep. Usually, I drink most of it before I fall asleep, and I would always crave another sip. So, I started taking a thermos of hot water to add to the mug. It is hot enough to make more tea.

-- Carolyn M.

DEAR HELOISE: You know what's even better than refrigerating ginger? Freezing it instead. Seal tight in a freezer baggie. If you need to grate it, it's much easier when frozen. And, when frozen, it stays fresh for even longer.

-- P.U.

