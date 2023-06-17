House speaker appoints Vines as parliamentarian, coordinator of legislative services

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd announced Friday he has appointed House Chief Legal Counsel John T. Vines as the House parliamentarian and coordinator of legislative services, starting July 1, upon the retirement of current House Parliamentarian Finos "Buddy" Johnson.

Vines also will retain his position as House chief legal counsel, Shepherd said in a news release issued through the House.

"Any adjustment to his current salary will be determined in the weeks ahead," House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said.

Vines' current salary is $145,340 a year and Johnson's salary is $160,709 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Vines, who served as a Democratic state representative from 2011-2017, has served as the House chief legal counsel since January 2017. From 2000-2017, he was in private legal practice in Hot Springs. A native of Grubbs, he is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and the University of Arkansas School of Law.

The House parliamentarian is an important position, Shepherd said in the news release.

"John's years of legal training and experience, observing House procedure, knowledge of House Rules, and dedication to maintaining fairness and due process uniquely qualify him for the position," said Shepherd, R-El Dorado. "Additionally, John has worked closely with myself, Chief of Staff Roy Ragland, and Buddy in navigating a number of unprecedented issues over the past 5 years. The House has been fortunate in years past to have parliamentarians like Buddy Johnson and Tim Massanelli to help guide us. I know John will serve with the same level of integrity and dedication."

Johnson, who started working for the House in 1985 and has served as the House parliamentarian since 2012, announced his retirement earlier this year. The parliamentarian for the House assists the speaker in deciding all points of order, and also assists the speaker in the preparation of the daily House calendar and assigning bills to their appropriate committee, according to the House's news release.

In addition, Shepherd said Robin Voss assumed the role of director of operations/executive administrator to the speaker in May. Voss has 15 years of experience with the House and a total of 18 years working for the state.

Voss' salary is $89,794 a year, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.