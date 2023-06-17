Hunt named next provost at Pulaski Technical College

Ana Hunt, who has been serving as interim provost and was previously interim chancellor of the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, has been selected as the school's next provost.

As the chief academic officer, Hunt will serve as executive leader of the School of Fine Arts Humanities and Social Sciences, School of Science Mathematics and Allied Health, School of Technical and Professional Studies, Libraries, Academic Advising Center and Student Support, Records, Perkins Grant, Institutional Research, Adult Education and Tutoring Services, according to Tim Jones, the college's director of public relations and marketing. Hunt, whose appointment was announced Thursday, will lead the effort to hire a new associate provost in the coming months.

"I'm humbled and very grateful that the search committee chose me," Hunt said in a news release from Pulaski Tech. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to offer the best educational experience in Arkansas."

Pulaski Tech Chancellor Summer DeProw became the school's provost in 2021, but vacated that position when she took over as chancellor Jan. 1. Hunt was interim chancellor for seven months last year -- during the national search that followed the retirement of former Chancellor Margaret Ellibee -- before yielding to DeProw and taking over as interim provost.

Hunt "has demonstrated her commitment to student success in everything she has done at UA-PTC," DeProw said in the news release. "She is a great leader who possesses the knowledge, skill, experience, and compassion required to advance the important work this college does in our community."

Hunt, who was not a candidate for the chancellor position, joined Pulaski Tech as registrar in 2019 following three years in that same position at National Park College, and she was registrar and enrollment coordinator at Baptist Health College in Little Rock from 2012-2016, according to Pulaski Tech. She received her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership and Management from Capella University in 2020. She has a Master of Science in College Student Personnel from Arkansas Tech University, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Replacing herself as provost was a top priority for DeProw when she became chancellor, she explained earlier this year, further noting that Hunt was "getting great experience" in the role as interim.

Pulaski Tech, the UA System's largest two-year college, was established in 1945 as a vocational-technical school, but it has evolved through the years to meet varying education needs, according to the UA System. In addition to its main campus in North Little Rock, the college has locations across Pulaski and Saline counties.